Biden’s policies on social and criminal justice

The president-elect has said little publicly about his plans for criminal justice reform, but the expectations are high. Americans are looking to him to heal a deeply divided nation split along lines of race, politics and class.

President-elect Joe Biden has said his priority upon taking office as the 46th president will be to “heal” and “unify” the nation. He has said little about how he plans to go about the task, beyond committing to creating a national police oversight commission within the first 100 days of his administration. Still, many say that the credibility Biden earned among civil rights leaders as vice president to Barack Obama, combined with his long-standing ties with law enforcement, including his work on the 1994 crime bill, make him well-positioned to bridge divides among law enforcement officials and civilians pushing for change.

Overview Iyanna Cooke hugs a friend at the site of Daniel Prude's killing by police after a vigil at First Church of God in Rochester, N.Y., on Sept. 3. (Libby March for The Washington Post) It will take more than words to ‘heal’ racial wounds By Tim Craig, Mark Berman and Amy B Wang The United States is a nation that has spent the past four years torn apart by racism, political polarization and mistrust stoked by a president who seems to relish the chaos he helps cause. Helping the country heal will be among President-elect Joe Biden’s top priorities. But as Biden prepares to take office on Jan. 20, his administration must confront just how deep the country’s wounds are as he attempts to finalize his agenda on policing, racial and social justice, and equity within the criminal justice system. Read the full story arrow-right

Policing Demonstrators in Philadelphia on Oct. 27 protest the killing a day earlier of Walter Wallace Jr., who was shot by two officers after he refused to drop a knife he was holding. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post) Biden, longtime ally of police, will urge reform By Mark Berman and Tom Jackman Some say President-elect Joe Biden’s previous work makes him uniquely qualified to connect policing groups and reform advocates. But he will face immense pressure from both sides as he tries to bridge the nation’s bitter divide over policing. Read the full story arrow-right

Civil rights Demonstrators gather for a We Want Change rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on June 6 to protest the killing of George Floyd. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post) Biden Justice Department will be different By Matt Zapotosky The Justice Department in the Biden administration is likely to increase resources for the civil rights division and resume wide-ranging scrutiny of troubled police departments nationwide, analysts say, as President-elect Joe Biden seeks to fulfill his campaign promises of combating systemic racism and fighting for equal rights. “With those words, the president of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it,” Biden said. “And at that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime.” As Biden takes office, he will now have to address that threat himself, as hate crimes are on the rise and analysts say white supremacists and other domestic extremists have been emboldened by President Trump. Read the full story arrow-right

Extremism Chanting "White lives matter," "You will not replace us" and "Jews will not replace us," several hundred white nationalists and white supremacists carrying torches march in Charlottesville on Aug. 11, 2017, during the Unite the Right Rally. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post) Trump’s recognition of white nationalists will loom By Matt Zapotosky When Joe Biden formally announced his entry into the presidential race in 2019, he said he was moved to do so while watching President Trump talk about a white nationalist rally that turned violent in Charlottesville. A woman protesting the racist demonstrators had been killed in the mayhem, but rather than condemning the white nationalists, Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides.” Read the full story arrow-right

LGBTQ rights Kelly Miller, left, and her wife, Lindsey Miller, embrace on June 26, 2015, outside the White House, which was lit in multicolored lights in recognition of the Supreme Court's decision to legalize same-sex marriage in all 50 states. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post) Biden may be most pro-equality president in history By Emily Wax-Thibodeaux Joe Biden will be the nation’s most pro-LGBTQ president ever. He and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris have promised an ambitious slate of actions that would go beyond reversing what LGBTQ advocates have called President Trump’s “discrimination administration.” Read the full story arrow-right

Prisons Medical tents for inmates with the coronavirus are set up on outside San Quentin Prison in San Quentin, Calif., on July 9. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post) Can Biden end era of mass incarceration? By Justin Jouvenal A series of bills that Joe Biden helped write as a senator about three decades ago became the template for a tough-on-crime era that swelled the nation’s prison population. Now, as president-elect, Biden says he will pursue an ambitious agenda to essentially undo what he supported, but he faces skepticism from foes and friends alike. Read the full story arrow-right