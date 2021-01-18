Biden’s policies on technology

President-elect Joe Biden is set to have a very different relationship with the tech industry from when he served as vice president. Tech companies have grown more powerful over the past four years — and more perilous. They have continued to amass data and wealth. But they have been used as tools for election interference and disinformation, contributing to the divide in the nation.

The Trump administration put antitrust and regulation on the agenda, and they are likely to continue under the Biden administration. An overhaul of the rules governing tech is overdue: The cornerstone Internet regulation law, which shields companies from liability for content posted by users, will turn 25 years old this year and predates many of the most popular sites, apps and services.

The coronavirus pandemic made tech more central to daily lives, but it also exposed inequalities that the Biden administration is likely to face. Millions of gig workers, who are connected to jobs through tech platforms, don’t receive the benefits that come along with being considered full employees. And millions of Americans don’t have access to the high-speed Internet connections that are essential for school and many jobs.