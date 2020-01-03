Where Senate Republicans stand on certifying the electoral college vote

A group of Republican senators stated they will object when Congress meets on Wednesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory, calling for a commission to investigate baseless allegations of electoral fraud. While their challenge is not expected to prevail — Democrats control the House and almost every Senate Republican would need to join the effort for their chamber to approve it — it will force a debate, drawing out a process that is usually a formality and forcing lawmakers to choose between honoring the choice of voters or standing with Trump.

President Trump has refused to concede the election. His campaign and others have gone to court in six states, where Biden’s total margin is more than 312,000, to challenge certain ballots or the certification of the vote — and have lost more than 50 cases, including at the Supreme Court.

Former senator David Perdue (R-Ga.) is fighting to keep his seat in a Jan. 5 runoff after failing to win 50 percent of the vote in November. Since the outcome is uncertain, he will not be seated in the new session of Congress until the results of the runoff are finalized.

Here is where Republican senators stand on Wednesday’s vote:

Chiqui Esteban and Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.