Where Senate Republicans stand on certifying the electoral college vote
A group of Republican senators stated they will object when Congress meets on Wednesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory, calling for a commission to investigate baseless allegations of electoral fraud. While their challenge is not expected to prevail — Democrats control the House and almost every Senate Republican would need to join the effort for their chamber to approve it — it will force a debate, drawing out a process that is usually a formality and forcing lawmakers to choose between honoring the choice of voters or standing with Trump.
President Trump has refused to concede the election. His campaign and others have gone to court in six states, where Biden’s total margin is more than 312,000, to challenge certain ballots or the certification of the vote — and have lost more than 50 cases, including at the Supreme Court.
Former senator David Perdue (R-Ga.) is fighting to keep his seat in a Jan. 5 runoff after failing to win 50 percent of the vote in November. Since the outcome is uncertain, he will not be seated in the new session of Congress until the results of the runoff are finalized.
Here is where Republican senators stand on Wednesday’s vote:
These Republicans oppose certifying Biden's victory.
These Republicans support certification.
These Republicans have not offered a clear position.
Tuberville joined a letter with 10 other Republican senators and senators-elect who said they will reject electors from certain states won by Biden, citing unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and calling for an emergency 10-day audit of the results. He won the Senate seat in November. Read more »
Braun joined a letter with 10 other Republican senators and senators-elect who said they will reject electors from certain states won by Biden, citing unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and calling for an emergency 10-day audit of the results. Read more »
Marshall joined a letter with 10 other Republican senators and senators-elect who said they will reject electors from certain states won by Biden, citing unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and calling for an emergency 10-day audit of the results. He won the Senate seat in November. Read more »
Kennedy joined a letter with 10 other Republican senators and senators-elect who said they will reject electors from certain states won by Biden, citing unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and calling for an emergency 10-day audit of the results. Read more »
Sen. Josh Hawley announced Wednesday that he will object next week when Congress convenes to certify the electoral college vote before President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is cemented Read more »
Daines joined a letter with 10 other Republican senators and senators-elect who said they will reject electors from certain states won by Biden, citing unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and calling for an emergency 10-day audit of the results. Read more »
Lankford joined a letter with 10 other Republican senators and senators-elect who said they will reject electors from certain states won by Biden, citing unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and calling for an emergency 10-day audit of the results. Read more »
Hagerty joined a letter with 10 other Republican senators and senators-elect who said they will reject electors from certain states won by Biden, citing unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and calling for an emergency 10-day audit of the results. He won the Senate seat in November. Read more »
Blackburn joined a letter with 10 other Republican senators and senators-elect who said they will reject electors from certain states won by Biden, citing unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and calling for an emergency 10-day audit of the results. Read more »
Cruz led a letter with 10 other Republican senators and senators-elect who said they will reject electors from certain states won by Biden, citing unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and calling for an emergency 10-day audit of the results. Read more »
Johnson joined a letter with 10 other Republican senators and senators-elect who said they will reject electors from certain states won by Biden, citing unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and calling for an emergency 10-day audit of the results. Read more »
Lummis joined a letter with 10 other Republican senators and senators-elect who said they will reject electors from certain states won by Biden, citing unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud and calling for an emergency 10-day audit of the results. She won the Senate seat in November. Read more »
"I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and that is what I will do January 6 — just as I strive to do every day as I serve the people of Alaska. I will vote to affirm the 2020 presidential election," Murkowski said in a statement. "The courts and state legislatures have all honored their duty to hear legal allegations and have found nothing to warrant overturning the results. I urge my colleagues from both parties to recognize this and to join me in maintaining confidence in the Electoral College and our elections so that we ensure we have the continues trust of the American people." Read more »
Sen. Richard C. Shelby said he would oppose the effort to question the tally. "At the end of the day, it's time to move on. We need the electoral college to do its work," he said. "It's an integral part of our constitution."
"Sen. Grassley has no plans to object to the electoral college vote," a representative from Grassley's team told KCCI, a Des Moines TV news outlet. Read more »
“Many of us hoped that the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The electoral college has spoken,” McConnell said. “So today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years.” In a conference-wide phone call in mid-December, McConnell and other GOP leaders urged Senate Republicans not to join a long-shot effort led by conservatives in the House to challenge the electoral college results when Congress formally tabulates the vote Jan. 6. Read more »
Cassidy joined a bipartisan group of 10 senators in a statement reasserting Biden's victory. “The 2020 election is over. All challenges through recounts and appeals have been exhausted. At this point, further attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election are contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans’ confidence in the already determined election results. The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results. In two weeks, we will begin working with our colleagues and the new Administration on bipartisan, common sense solutions to the enormous challenges facing our country. It is time to move forward.” Read more »
"It's not an effort that I'm going to support. And right now, I'm going to go get sworn in to my fifth term, making history as the first Republican woman senator ever to be elected to a fifth term, and making Maine history by being the first Maine senator since popular election to be elected to a fifth term. So I'm gonna enjoy that for a bit first."
Sen. Blunt called Biden the "president-elect" after the electoral college vote. “We’ve now gone through the constitutional process and the electors have voted, so there’s a president-elect,” the Missouri senator said. Read more »
Sen. Roger Wicker said he would vote to certify the results Wednesday: "I think the overwhelming weight of the evidence is that Joe Biden defeated my candidate Donald Trump, and I have to live with it."
Sen. Burr said “no” Friday when Politico asked if he would join Hawley's effort to object to Biden's election. Read more »
In a Dec. 4 letter to a constituent shared with The Post, Fischer said "I look forward to working with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to keep our nation safe, update our infrastructure, and provide opportunities to families." Fischer recently said she was not impressed by Trump’s conspiracy theories. “He can say whatever he wants. ... If I was bothered by everything that everyone around here says, I couldn’t come back.”
"We have a bunch of ambitious politicians who think there’s a quick way to tap into the president’s populist base without doing any real, long-term damage," Sasse said in a Dec. 30 Facebook post. "But they’re wrong – and this issue is bigger than anyone’s personal ambitions. Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government." Read more »
"The orderly transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy, and although I supported President Trump, the Electoral College vote today makes clear that Joe Biden is now President-Elect." Read more »
“I intend to vigorously defend our form of government by opposing this effort to disenfranchise millions of voters in my state and others,” Toomey said. Read more »
“Vice President Biden is the president-elect based on the electoral count,” Sen. Rounds told Politico. Read more »
Thune has indicated that he will vote to certify Biden’s win, drawing a rebuke from Trump, who called for South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) to run against him in a primary. She has said she will not challenge him. Read more »
Romney joined a bipartisan group of 10 senators in a statement that reasserted Biden’s victory. “The 2020 election is over. All challenges through recounts and appeals have been exhausted. At this point, further attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election are contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans’ confidence in the already determined election results. The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results. In two weeks, we will begin working with our colleagues and the new Administration on bipartisan, common sense solutions to the enormous challenges facing our country. It is time to move forward.”
“I think it’s a solemn responsibility to accept these electoral college votes that have been certified by governors, secretaries of states all across the country," Capito said. "I plan to support the electors and the results of the electoral college.”
Loeffler is fighting to keep her Senate seat in a Jan. 5 runoff after failing to win 50 percent of the vote in November. Since she was appointed to the seat, she will remain a senator in the new session of Congress while awaiting the results of the runoff. “Look, everything is on the table right now,” Loeffler told reporters Jan. 2, without clarifying how she would vote. “This president has fought for us. I'm fighting for him every day. I stood by him 100 percent of the time. But look at what’s at stake right here on January 5th. My focus is that we have to win this election because we have to save the country from socialism. So that's my focus right now, January 5, but as I said, everything's on the table. We're looking at what we can do to make sure that this is a free and fair election and that we fight for the president.”
Sen. James Inhofe said he was undecided: "I'm going to hold off till Wednesday. ... I think people will do what they're elected to do, and I will do the same."
"Proposing a commission at this late date – which has zero chance of becoming reality – is not effectively fighting for President Trump," Graham tweeted on Jan. 3. "It appears to be more of a political dodge than an effective remedy. I do look forward to hearing from and will listen closely to the objections of my colleagues in challenging the results of this election. They will need to provide proof of the charges they are making."
Chiqui Esteban and Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.