The state of doula care

This series from The Lily examines how the role of doulas intersects with private and public insurance, race, socioeconomic status, policy and the medical community.

As the United States continues to grapple with pregnancy-related deaths and infant mortality, which disproportionately affect Black, Native American and Pacific Islander communities, policymakers are taking a closer look at how doulas may be able to help reduce health disparities.

Nationwide, state lawmakers are introducing bills related to doulas — nonclinical professionals who provide physical, emotional and informational support during pregnancy and beyond. Some propose covering doula services through Medicaid, a state and federal program that insures more than 64 million people in the United States.

In this series, we explore the role of doulas, meet people who have experienced their support and examine the barriers doulas face in states that cover their services through Medicaid.