D.C., Md. & Va.

Fallout from coronavirus: A visual tour of the new normal

By Washington Post Staff | Mar. 20, 2020

Each day, the routines of conventional life are vanishing as officials across the Washington region impose restrictions to contain the coronavirus. Bars and restaurants are shuttered. Playgrounds are empty, along with ball fields and basketball courts. Supermarkets and drug stores still draw shoppers, many navigating aisles lined with empty shelves. For many families, the new normal is unfolding at home, where parents struggle to juggle jobs and tending to children who no longer leave each weekday morning for school. The one question no one can answer: How long will it last?

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Here’s a look at the Washington region this week through the lens of Washington Post staff photographers.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Monday, March 16 | Business was slow at Dulles International Airport.

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post

Monday, March 16 | Lunch is set up at Weyanoke Elementary School in Alexandria. Fairfax Public Schools continue to provide breakfast and lunches to students in need despite schools in the county being closed.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Monday, March 16 | Shoppers line up outside Costco in Arlington.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Monday, March 16 | A theater worker dismantles a sign at Bow Tie Cinemas in Reston, Va. The movie theater was put under temporary closure the following day.

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post

Monday, March 16 | Sparse foot traffic at Union Station in Washington.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Tuesday, March 17 | A desolate scene along Pennsylvania Avenue during D.C. rush hour.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Tuesday, March 17 | Homeless people who camp near Union Station say they feel isolated as foot traffic and strangers that would often help have not been around as much.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Tuesday, March 17 | Taxi drivers wait for many hours for customers to appear in front of D.C.'s Union Station. "This is the worst I've ever seen. Even when the trains come, they are almost empty," said John Obizoda, who said he waited six hours.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Tuesday, March 17 | Customers stand in line at a recommended distance to pick up a takeout meal from Jaleo in Washington.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

Tuesday, March 17 | A runner framed by a blossoming tree in Springfield, Va.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Tuesday, March 17 | The Wexlers stand inside their Alexandria home. Out of an abundance of caution, the family canceled a trip to Florida see family.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Tuesday, March 17 | Tricia Dutra of La Plata, Md., celebrates St. Patrick's Day at Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant and Bar in Alexandria, Va.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Wednesday, March 18 | Morning rush hour on the Metro platform in Silver Spring, Md.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Wednesday, March 18 | Leonardo Taylor kisses his new bride, Ziyah Smith Taylor, after they were married in front of an apartment complex clubhouse in Virginia's Fairfax County.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Wednesday, March 18 | An empty parking lot is seen next to the Westfield Mall in Annapolis. Department stores such as Macy's and Nordstrom are closed for walk-in customers, but the mall itself remains open.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Wednesday, March 18 | Bob Kirby putts as his partners Ernie Baur and Pete Garvin watch during a round at the Blue Mash Golf Course in Laytonsville, Md.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Wednesday, March 18 | Hannah Golden, left, practices her volleyball skills with her father, Josh Golden, and her sister, Eve Golden, at River Farm in Alexandria, Va.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Wednesday, March 18 | People walk through Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, Va.

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post

Wednesday, March 18 | A health-care worker signals a driver to pull forward into the temporary drive-through covid-19 testing site in Arlington, Va.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Wednesday, March 18 | Curtis Hardy sweeps the floor as cleaning crews fanned out to all areas of the U.S. Capitol overnight.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Wednesday, March 18 | A visitor explores Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary in Lothian, Md. There are places where people can commune with nature and practice social distancing.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Thursday, March 18 | A steady stream of visitors flocked to see cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington. Although not as crowded as years past, many people still attended.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Thursday, March 18 | Mairi Breen Rothman a certified nurse-midwife, hosts a video group meeting for expectant moms in Takoma Park, Md. While Rothman still sees clients at the office, she has had to transition the practice's group meetings to an online platform.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Thursday, March 18 | A crowd, consisting of mainly delivery drivers, forms outside of &pizza at 13th and U streets in Washington after the restaurant offered free food for hospital workers.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Thursday, March 18 | Father Scott Holmer of St. Edward the Confessor parish in Bowie, Md., hears confessions in the parking lot of the church, which remains closed.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post