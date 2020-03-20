Fallout from coronavirus: A visual tour of the new normal

Each day, the routines of conventional life are vanishing as officials across the Washington region impose restrictions to contain the coronavirus. Bars and restaurants are shuttered. Playgrounds are empty, along with ball fields and basketball courts. Supermarkets and drug stores still draw shoppers, many navigating aisles lined with empty shelves. For many families, the new normal is unfolding at home, where parents struggle to juggle jobs and tending to children who no longer leave each weekday morning for school. The one question no one can answer: How long will it last?