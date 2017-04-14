When you think of New York housing, you probably either picture the typical real-life version — a hovel that can barely fit the rats that infest it — or the popular TV version: a sprawling, sun-drenched paradise.
While some series portray New York real estate fairly accurately, many have turned a blind eye to what its characters would actually be able to afford in the Big Apple’s housing market. Carrie Bradshaw’s spacious studio with a walk-in closet? Trust us, newspaper columnists with a shoe addiction don’t live like this.
“Girls” is an example of the strides TV shows have made in illustrating New York City living with a degree of realism. But it still falls short of getting it just right.
As the HBO series comes to a close Sunday, we looked at how the entertainment industry has represented New York real estate, for better or for worse, from the Bunkers in Queens to our “Friends” in the West Village. (Oh, how we wish we lived with Monica Geller.)
Note: Not all locations have real addresses, some locations are general
Location: Greenpoint, Brooklyn (India Street)
Roommates: At different points — Marnie Michaels, Adam Sackler and Elijah Krantz
Job: Unemployed, barista, GQ writer, teacher, freelance journalist
Show's claimed cost: Rent not specified
Estimated real-life cost: $2,200 to $3,000 per month for a two bedroom
Hannah’s two-bedroom apartment seems perfect for a struggling millennial. However, her lack of funds pushes “struggling” to a new extreme. Working as a freelance writer, she notes that she will make less than $24,000 a year. That salary would barely cover monthly rent, let alone the needs of a soon-to-be single mother, whether or not she has a rotating cast of roommates. To afford her Brooklyn pad, Hannah would need to literally become the voice of her generation. Or a voice in a generation.
Location: NoLita (Elizabeth Street near Broome Street)
Roommates: At one point — Jessa Johansson
Job: Student, unemployed, marketing firm
Show's claimed cost: $2,100 per month
Estimated real-life cost: $2,000 to $2,500 per month for a studio
Shoshanna is right that she got her studio for an “amaze!” price. As an undergraduate at New York University for part of the show, she’s probably financed by her family, who can help her afford the reasonable rent. Her cousin, Jessa, even moves in for awhile. And after Shosh graduates and returns from Japan, though it’s unclear what her exact job is, it’s not terribly surprising that she would be able to afford her place on a young professional’s salary. Arguably the most responsible of the “girls,” she frequents networking events and genuinely seems to care about her future. And it means she can save for the newest hair donut.
Location: Chinatown
Roommates: At one point — Desi Halperin
Job: Gallery assistant, hostess, musician
Show's claimed cost: Rent not specified
Estimated real-life cost: $1,800 to $2,200 per month for a small studio
Marnie’s apartment, referred to as “the s--- box,” is high on the realism spectrum. A cramped studio with a shower in the kitchen, the space feels even smaller when her husband Desi moves in. (Desi tries to build a wall that would turn the studio into a one-bedroom, effectively making the apartment even tinier.) Marnie’s fickle job status — once an art-gallery worker, she is now a struggling musician — makes it hard to pay her bills. After she divorces Desi and is unable to come up with his half of the rent, Marnie begrudgingly moves back in with her mom.
Location: Prospect Heights (St. John’s Place)
Roommates: At different points — Ray Ploshansky, Jessa Johansson
Job: Unemployed, actor
Show's claimed cost: Rent not specified
Estimated real-life cost: $1,800 to $2,600 per month for a large one bedroom
In the latter half of the “Girls” series, it is completely plausible that Adam can afford his one bedroom. As a working Broadway actor in a well-received play, he would be making at least $1,800 a week, which is more than enough money to get by, especially when you factor in Ray and Jessa as his successive roommates. But for the first three seasons, Adam was virtually unemployable and subsisting on the $800 he received monthly from his grandmother. That amount would barely cover half of a Prospect Heights apartment. He even lives with Hannah for a brief period, during which he almost resorts to selling poorly made dream catchers on Etsy for cash because “people are f---ing stupid.”
Source: Illustrations based in part on floorplan designs by Laura Ballinger Gardner, Judy Becker and Matt Munn.
The apartments of ‘Girls’ vs. their ’90s counterparts
Forget what you’ve heard, the apartments on “Girls” aren’t that realistic. Regardless, they’ve felt like home for six seasons. (Nicki DeMarco/The Washington Post)
1990s - present
(Everett Collection)
Friends
(1994-2004)
Perhaps the most egregious example of living outside your means, Rachel and Monica’s supposedly rent-controlled apartment would be way too expensive for two 20-somethings still trying to find their professional footing. Chandler called it a “freaking steal”; we call it a freaking lie.
Location: West Village (90 Bedford St.)
Character: Monica Geller
Roommates: At different points — Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay and Chandler Bing
Job: Chef (Monica); waitress, buyer (Rachel)
Show's claimed cost: A rent-controlled sublet from Monica's grandmother; rent not specified.
Real-life cost: $4,500 per month for an incredibly spacious two-bedroom place
(Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Go)
Sex and the City
(1998-2004)
As fellow journalists, we can just say: nope.
Location: Upper East Side
Character: Carrie Bradshaw
Roommates: At one point — Aidan Shaw
Job: New York Star columnist
Show's claimed cost: $750 per month
Real-life cost: $2,800 per month for a large apartment
(Eric Liebowitz/Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
(2015-present)
Some New York apartments are the size of a closet, while some literally are closets — like the room where Kimmy lives in the dwelling she shares with her roommate, Titus. But living in rooms that are not legally “rooms” is pretty par for the course for broke dreamers trying to make it in the Big Apple.
Location: Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Character: Kimmy Schmidt
Roommates: Titus Andromedon
Job: Personal assistant, retail at a Christmas-themed store (Kimmy); actor, themed-restaurant worker, cruise-ship performer (Titus)
Show's claimed cost: Anywhere from $0 to $950. “We owe Lillian two months’ back rent, which is $950,” Titus tells Kimmy.
Real-life cost: $1,800 to $2,600 per month, but not specified for an under-the-table basement apartment
(Everett Collection)
Living Single
(1993-1998)
In a ’90s kind of world, we’re glad we’ve got our girls who share a brownstone. With three professional women in one apartment and two hard-working men in the other, it’s completely plausible that they were able to afford a place with such large rooms. (Khadijah’s kitchen was the size of Marnie’s whole apartment.) And remember, this was before Brooklyn became the expensive, burgeoning borough it is now.
Location: Brooklyn
Character: Khadijah James
Roommates: At different points — Synclaire James and Regine Hunter
Job: Editor/publisher of “Flavor” (Khadijah); receptionist at “Flavor,” actress (Synclaire); buyer (Regine)
Show's claimed cost: Rent not specified
Real-life cost: $600 to $700 per month was the median rent in Brooklyn in 1996
(Everett Collection)
Seinfeld
(1989-1998)
As successful as comedian Jerry Seinfeld became in real life, his “Seinfeld” character wasn’t as high on the comedy food chain, leading us to question his spacious one-bedroom. Although the ever-infamous “rent control!” claim was made, it still seems fishy that he would pay one-third of the average price. Funny indeed.
Location: Upper West Side (129 W. 81st St.)
Character: Jerry Seinfeld
Job: Comedian
Show's claimed cost: Rent-controlled; another apartment in his building opens up for $400 per month.
Real-life cost: $1,550 per month for a one bedroom in 1993
1970s - 1980s
(Everett Collection)
The Cosby Show
(1984-1992)
Cliff and Clair Huxtable are a doctor and a lawyer, respectively. Even with five children and a large house in Brooklyn, we’re sure they weren’t hurting for money. Now their adult kids, on the other hand...
Location: Brooklyn Heights (10 Stigwood Ave.)
Character: Cliff and Clair Huxtable, and their five children
Job: Obstetrician (Cliff); lawyer (Clair)
Show's claimed cost: Rent not specified
Real-life cost: $700,000 for a brownstone in 1984
(Everett Collection)
The Jeffersons
(1975-1985)
The premise of the show (and its theme song) was that George and Weezy relocated from Queens, “movin’ on up” to a luxury apartment in the Upper East Side. With George’s booming dry-cleaning business, it makes sense that the couple would take advantage of their newfound wealth. For George, living in Manhattan was a sign of status — and having a housekeeper was a perk, too.
Location: Upper East Side
(185 E. 85th St., Park Lane Towers)
Character: George and Louise Jefferson
Job: Owner of dry-cleaning chain (George)
Show's claimed cost: Rent not specified
Real-life cost: $600 to $800 per month
(Everett Collection)
All in the Family
(1971-1979)
It took the Bunkers 20 years to pay off their mortgage, even though their daughter and son-in-law lived off of the kindness (well, sort of) of Archie and Edith for the first few seasons. And after their neighbor, George Jefferson, moved away, Gloria and “Meathead” were able to move into his old place for a reasonable $220 a month.
Location: Queens (704 Hauser St.)
Character: Archie and Edith Bunker
Roommates: Daughter Gloria and son-in-law Michael “Meathead” Stivic
Job: Loading dock foreman, janitor, taxi driver, bar owner (Archie); housewife (Edith)
Show's claimed cost: Rent not specified
Real-life cost: $30,000 for a two-bedroom house
1950s
(Everett Collection)
I Love Lucy
(1951-1957)
The Village Voice classifieds from the 1950s show a number of one-bedroom apartments in Manhattan for a price similar to what Lucy and Ricky Ricardo paid. Ricky’s bout with fame probably provided the family with a nice financial cushion, given that Lucy was a housewife. But then they gave up their 99-year lease and moved to Connecticut. Waaaaaah.
(AP)
The Honeymooners
(1955-1956)
Although they’re often portrayed as penny-pinchers, the Kramdens’ Brooklyn apartment was within their means. But it still meant that a seemingly small $5 raise in monthly rent was a big deal, as evidenced by Ralph’s resulting rage spiral (one of many).
Location: Brooklyn (Chauncey Street)
Character: Ralph and Alice Kramden
Job: Bus driver (Ralph); housewife, briefly a secretary (Alice)
Show's claimed cost: Rent not specified
Real-life cost: $145 per month
