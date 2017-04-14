When you think of New York housing, you probably either picture the typical real-life version — a hovel that can barely fit the rats that infest it — or the popular TV version: a sprawling, sun-drenched paradise.

While some series portray New York real estate fairly accurately, many have turned a blind eye to what its characters would actually be able to afford in the Big Apple’s housing market. Carrie Bradshaw’s spacious studio with a walk-in closet? Trust us, newspaper columnists with a shoe addiction don’t live like this.

“Girls” is an example of the strides TV shows have made in illustrating New York City living with a degree of realism. But it still falls short of getting it just right.

As the HBO series comes to a close Sunday, we looked at how the entertainment industry has represented New York real estate, for better or for worse, from the Bunkers in Queens to our “Friends” in the West Village. (Oh, how we wish we lived with Monica Geller.)