The crush of exciting new restaurants shouldn’t negate the great performances of some of Washington’s more established players. Here are 11 establishments that set the bar for the region.
To view the full 2019 fall dining guide, click here.
Buck’s Fishing & Camping
This is the place to go when you want something familiar and fabulous.
Dinner mains $16-$39
Charleston
Cindy Wolf’s cooking remains as strong as her restaurant’s unerring sense of hospitality, year after year.
Three to six courses $79-$124
The Inn at Little Washington
“Worth a special journey”? Thanks to Patrick O’Connell, of course it is.
$248 per person
Jaleo
José Andrés’s tapas pioneer revels in consistent small plates and a buoyant vibe.
Small plates $3-$26, large plates $60-$65, tasting menus $55-$95
Komi
With Johnny Monis at the helm, just sit back and enjoy the ride.
$165 per person
Little Serow
Johnny Monis’s second restaurant rewards the adventurous with funky flavors and VIP treatment.
$54 per person
Marcel’s
Robert Wiedmaier’s flagship French restaurant specializes in luxurious civility.
Four to six courses $75-$155
Minibar by José Andrés
This team of chef-wizards will delight and amaze you -- for a price.
$275 per person
Rasika
Traditional or not, old or new, Vikram Sunderam’s food delights.
Dinner mains $14-$36
Rasika West End
The younger sibling to the Penn Quarter institution serves up a flashier vibe.
Dinner mains $14-$36
Sushi Taro
Nobu Yamazaki directs a symphony of flavors at his six-seat counter.
Kaiseki tasting $100-$180 per person, omakase starts at $180
Credit
Top photo: panna cotta from Rasika West End by Deb Lindsey, food styling by Lisa Cherkasky, production by Jennifer Beeson Gregory; Buck’s, Marcel’s, Minibar and Rasika West End: Deb Lindsey; Komi and Sushi Taro: Dixie D. Vereen; Little Serow: Goran Kosanovic; Rasika: Tom McCorkle; Charleston: Will Napier; Inn at Little Washington: Greg Powers; Jaleo: Reema Desai. Design and development by Madison Walls; Photo editing by Jennifer Beeson Gregory.
More stories
This is the secret ingredient America’s most popular restaurants share
Our food critic visits six of the nation’s top-earning restaurants to answer the question: What keeps diners coming back time and time again?
The 10 best bargain restaurants in the D.C. suburbs
The $20 Diner ranks his favorite outside-the-District eateries after five-plus years of roaming the DMV.