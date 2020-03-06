10 defining themes of Paris Fashion Week

Fashion
PARIS — Let’s put the notion of fashion trends to rest. There are no trends — not in the out-with-the-old, in-with-the-new ways of yore. There are ideas that rise to the surface and become more popular than ever. Designers come up with new ways to interpret old ideas. Fresh iterations define a season, but they don’t cancel everything else out. These are highlights and lowlights that etched Paris Fashion Week’s fall 2020 collections into the history books.
After several seasons spent championing flats, designers went looking for a way for women to gain a little height without giving up (too much) comfort.
Designers have continued to emphasize the idea that clothes don’t have a gender. It’s the wearer who defines the garments.
Sacai designer Chitose Abe deconstructed and reassembled the formal uniform and made it look wholly new.
One of the top fashion show production agencies, Bureau Betak, announced it would cease using disposable water bottles, install water fountains at work sites and ban travel when videoconferencing will get the job done. Stella McCartney declared her show carbon-neutral, gave out trees for guests to plant and sent a few faux critters down her runway.
The show was a jaw-dropper of a dystopian vision — with some pretty incredible clothes, including this onesie of an evening gown.
They go with everything.
Creative director Jonathan Anderson delivered one of the best shows of the season. The coats had everyone agog.
The powerhouse brand’s fall collection was achingly disappointing.
It’s a thing. Not necessarily a good one.
The coronavirus loomed over everything, sending some editors and retailers home early and stopping others from coming at all.
