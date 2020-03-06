10 defining themes of Paris Fashion Week

PARIS — Let’s put the notion of fashion trends to rest. There are no trends — not in the out-with-the-old, in-with-the-new ways of yore. There are ideas that rise to the surface and become more popular than ever. Designers come up with new ways to interpret old ideas. Fresh iterations define a season, but they don’t cancel everything else out. These are highlights and lowlights that etched Paris Fashion Week’s fall 2020 collections into the history books.