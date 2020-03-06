}

Fashion

10 defining themes of Paris Fashion Week

By Robin Givhan | Mar. 6, 2020

PARIS — Let’s put the notion of fashion trends to rest. There are no trends — not in the out-with-the-old, in-with-the-new ways of yore. There are ideas that rise to the surface and become more popular than ever. Designers come up with new ways to interpret old ideas. Fresh iterations define a season, but they don’t cancel everything else out. These are highlights and lowlights that etched Paris Fashion Week’s fall 2020 collections into the history books.

Dries Van Noten.

Stefan Knauer/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Platform shoes

After several seasons spent championing flats, designers went looking for a way for women to gain a little height without giving up (too much) comfort.

Stefan Knauer/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Haider Ackermann.

Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Gender parity

Designers have continued to emphasize the idea that clothes don’t have a gender. It’s the wearer who defines the garments.

Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Sacai.

Stefan Knauer/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

A new tuxedo

Sacai designer Chitose Abe deconstructed and reassembled the formal uniform and made it look wholly new.

Stefan Knauer/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

The finale of the Stella McCartney show.

Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Smaller carbon footprints

One of the top fashion show production agencies, Bureau Betak, announced it would cease using disposable water bottles, install water fountains at work sites and ban travel when videoconferencing will get the job done. Stella McCartney declared her show carbon-neutral, gave out trees for guests to plant and sent a few faux critters down her runway.

Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Balenciaga.

MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Balenciaga

The show was a jaw-dropper of a dystopian vision — with some pretty incredible clothes, including this onesie of an evening gown.

MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Valentino.

Stefan Knauer/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Work boots

They go with everything.

Stefan Knauer/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Loewe.

Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Loewe

Creative director Jonathan Anderson delivered one of the best shows of the season. The coats had everyone agog.

Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Chanel.

Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Chanel

The powerhouse brand’s fall collection was achingly disappointing.

Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Saint Laurent.

Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Latex

It’s a thing. Not necessarily a good one.

Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Guests at the Dries Van Noten show.

Stefan Knauer/MCV Photo for The Washington Post

Surgical masks

The coronavirus loomed over everything, sending some editors and retailers home early and stopping others from coming at all.

Stefan Knauer/MCV Photo for The Washington Post