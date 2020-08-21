How are dogs coping during the pandemic?

Henry

New York

Henry, a 15-year-old Westie, isn’t adjusting to quarantine well. Beginning in April, he started following one of his owners, Jimmy, around their 700-square feet New York apartment. He barks whenever Jimmy goes to the bathroom, or whenever they leave, Amy Grosheider says. “He’s always been attached to my husband, who rescued him at 2 years old, but it’s gotten to the point where he must have Jimmy in sight at all times.” The couple have taken to setting up a chair for Henry next to Jimmy, even during the workday and when he is at virtual court. Spending more time outside has helped, Grosheider says, but while they’re home, Henry still needs Jimmy in view.