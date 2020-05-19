When this is over: Artists depict what they’re looking forward to

In early March, Brooklyn documentary editor Eric Maierson knew he was about to get laid off from a film he was editing because of the spread of covid-19. He felt an immense sense of doom and helplessness. “I needed a way to stay connected to others — and just as important, to believe in the possibility that life would one day return to what it had once been,” he says.

With his friend Julie Elman, a professor at the School of Visual Communication at Ohio University, he started an Instagram account, @when_this_is_over. “We jumped at the chance to work together on something that could help pull us out of the paralysis we both felt as the pandemic became a reality and hit us full tilt,” Elman says.