Median sales price Median price is not the same as average price. When looking at all the homes sold in a Zip code, the median price represents the midpoint — meaning that half the homes sold for above the price and half sold below it. Although prices can and do vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, knowing a Zip code’s median price gives you some sense of what homes cost in that area. Top five Zip codes Click Zip code to see in map

Change in sales volume The number of sales in a particular Zip code can be deceiving. Because of their density, some Zip codes will have a greater number of sales than others. But by looking at the percentage change in sales from one year to the next, it gives an indication of how active or sluggish the housing market is in that particular area. Top five Zip codes Click Zip code to see in map