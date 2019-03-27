Select a view:

Median price is not the same as average price. When looking at all the homes sold in a Zip code, the median price represents the midpoint — meaning that half the homes sold for above the price and half sold below it.

Although prices can and do vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, knowing a Zip code’s median price gives you some sense of what homes cost in that area.

Change in sales volume

The number of sales in a particular Zip code can be deceiving. Because of their density, some Zip codes will have a greater number of sales than others.

But by looking at the percentage change in sales from one year to the next, it gives an indication of how active or sluggish the housing market is in that particular area.

Change in median price

The change in median price in a Zip code from 2017 to 2018 is shown. Although prices can and do vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, knowing the change in median price indicates whether prices are rising or falling in that Zip code.

The change in median price in a Zip code from 2017 to 2018 is shown. Although prices can and do vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, knowing the change in median price indicates whether prices are rising or falling in that Zip code.

Source: Black Knight.

