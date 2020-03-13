Known coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Covid-19 is spreading across the United States, and the Washington, D.C., region is no exception. The novel coronavirus, which causes the disease, made its first appearance in the region on March 5, with three travel-related cases in Montgomery County, Md., a suburb just north of Washington. In the next week, the number of reported cases doubled every 48 hours, spreading to nearly two dozen jurisdictions in and around the nation’s capital.
Live updates on the coronavirus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
As of 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, 59 cases had been reported in the District, Maryland and Virginia. Read more about each of them below.
Maryland March 5
A man in his 70s in Montgomery County.
Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; was home quarantined with his wife, who is also infected. Has recovered fully and been released from quarantine.
Maryland March 5
A woman in her 70s in Montgomery County.
Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; returned on Feb. 20. Has recovered fully and been released from quarantine.
Maryland March 5
A woman in her 50s in Montgomery County.
Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; returned on Feb. 20. Has recovered fully and been released from quarantine.
District of Columbia March 7
A man in his 50s in the District of Columbia.
Details: Pastor at Christ Church Georgetown; was hospitalized at MedStar Georgetown facility.
District of Columbia March 7
A person in the District of Columbia.
Details: Traveled from Nigeria; was hospitalized in Maryland.
Virginia March 7
A person in Fort Belvoir.
Details: U.S. Marine who reportedly worked in Crystal City; was moved to hospital for treatment.
Maryland March 8
A man in his 60s in Montgomery County.
Details: Probably contracted virus on international travel; was quarantined at home.
Maryland March 8
A 89-year-old woman in Harford County.
Details: Probably contracted virus on international travel; was hospitalized.
Virginia March 8
A man in his 80s in Fairfax City.
Details: Possibly contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; was hospitalized along with his wife, who is also infected.
Virginia March 9
A woman in Fairfax City.
Details: Possibly contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; was hospitalized along with her husband, who is also infected.
Virginia March 9
A man in his 50s in Spotsylvania County.
Details: Navy civilian who works in Falls Church; was hospitalized.
Virginia March 9
A person in their 60s in Arlington County.
Details: Probably contracted virus on international travel.
Maryland March 9
A woman in her 50s in Prince George's County.
Details: Probably contracted virus on a trip to Massachusetts; was quarantined at home.
District of Columbia March 9
A 39-year-old man in the District of Columbia.
Details: Organist at Christ Church Georgetown; was quarantined at home.
District of Columbia March 9
A 77-year-old man in the District of Columbia.
District of Columbia March 9
A 79-year-old man in the District of Columbia.
Maryland March 10
A woman in her 50s in Prince George's County.
Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; was quarantined at home. Her husband is also infected.
Maryland March 10
A man in his 50s in Prince George's County.
Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; was quarantined at home. His wife is also infected.
Virginia March 10
A man in his 60s in Virginia Beach.
Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; returned on March 5. Was quarantined at home with his wife, who is also infected.
Virginia March 10
A woman in her 50s in Virginia Beach.
Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; returned on March 5. Was quarantined at home with her husband, who is also infected.
Virginia March 10
A man in his 40s in Loudoun County.
Details: Probably connected to Christ Church cases; was quarantined at home.
Maryland March 10
A woman in her 60s in Montgomery County.
Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; was quarantined at home.
Virginia March 11
A person in Hanover County.
Details: Probably contracted virus on international travel.
Maryland March 11
A woman in her 70s in Anne Arundel County.
Details: Visiting from Montana, but was hospitalized in Maryland.
District of Columbia March 11
A 59-year-old man in the District of Columbia.
Details: Probably contracted the virus on international travel.
District of Columbia March 11
A 58-year-old woman in the District of Columbia.
Details: Attended a conference where other positive cases are known to have attended.
District of Columbia March 11
A 39-year-old man in the District of Columbia.
Details: Probably contracted the virus on international travel.
District of Columbia March 11
A 24-year-old man in the District of Columbia.
District of Columbia March 11
A 59-year-old woman in the District of Columbia.
Details: Was in contact with a previously identified positive case in D.C.
District of Columbia March 11
A 69-year-old woman in the District of Columbia.
Details: No known cause; was hospitalized.
Maryland March 11
A man in his 60s in Baltimore County.
Details: Worked at AIPAC conference; not hospitalized.
Maryland March 11
A man in his 20s in Montgomery County.
Details: Probably contracted the virus on international travel; not hospitalized.
Maryland March 11
A man in his 60s in Prince George's County.
Details: Maryland's first case of community transmission, according to officials; was hospitalized.
Virginia March 11
A person in Alexandria.
Details: Probably connected to Christ Church cases.
Virginia March 12
A person in Arlington County.
Details: Probably connected to Christ Church cases.
Virginia March 12
A person in their 60s in Fairfax.
Details: Proably contracted the virus in contact with someone from out of state; was quarantined at home.
Virginia March 12
A person in their 20s in Fairfax.
Details: Probably contracted the virus in contact with someone from out of state; was quarantined at home.
Virginia March 12
A person in Prince Edward County.
Details: Probably contracted the virus from a family member known to have it; was quarantined at Longwood University.
Virginia March 12
A man in his 40s in Loudoun County.
Details: Probably contracted the virus from another Loudon County case; was quarantined at home.
Virginia March 12
A person in their 60s in Harrisonburg City.
Details: Was quarantined at home.
Virginia March 12
A person in James City County.
Details: Probably contracted the virus on international travel.
Virginia March 12
A person in James City County.
Details: Probably contracted the virus on international travel.
Maryland March 13
A person in Prince George's County.
Maryland March 13
A person in Prince George's County.
Maryland March 13
A person in Anne Arundel County.
Maryland March 13
A person in Baltimore County.
Maryland March 13
A person in Charles County .
Virginia March 13
A person in Fairfax County.
Virginia March 13
A person in Prince William County.
Virginia March 13
A person in Prince William County.
Virginia March 13
A person in James City County.
Virginia March 13
A person in James City County.
Virginia March 13
A person in James City County.
Virginia March 13
A person in James City County.
Virginia March 13
A person in James City County.
Virginia March 13
A person in Loudon County.
Virginia March 13
A person in Arlington County.
Virginia March 13
A person in Arlington County.
Virginia March 13
A person in Arlington County.
Notes
- Two of Virginia’s reported cases involve Virginia residents who tested positive in Texas.
- The Post is including a case in Maryland that involves a Montana resident who is visiting; that case is not included in Maryland’s official state count.
- A case reported in D.C. involves a man who was tested and hospitalized in Maryland, and is not part of the District’s official tally.
- This graphic will be updated twice a day, in the morning and the evening.
Erin Cox, Fenit Nirappil, Antonio Olivo, Jenna Portnoy, Patricia Sullivan, Laura Vozzella and Ovetta Wiggins also contributed to this report.