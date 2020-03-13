Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Covid-19 is spreading across the United States, and the Washington, D.C., region is no exception. The novel coronavirus, which causes the disease, made its first appearance in the region on March 5, with three travel-related cases in Montgomery County, Md., a suburb just north of Washington. In the next week, the number of reported cases doubled every 48 hours, spreading to nearly two dozen jurisdictions in and around the nation’s capital.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, 59 cases had been reported in the District, Maryland and Virginia. Read more about each of them below.

Maryland A man in his 70s in Montgomery County. Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; was home quarantined with his wife, who is also infected. Has recovered fully and been released from quarantine.

Maryland A woman in her 70s in Montgomery County. Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; returned on Feb. 20. Has recovered fully and been released from quarantine.

Maryland A woman in her 50s in Montgomery County. Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; returned on Feb. 20. Has recovered fully and been released from quarantine.

District of Columbia A man in his 50s in the District of Columbia. Details: Pastor at Christ Church Georgetown; was hospitalized at MedStar Georgetown facility.

District of Columbia A person in the District of Columbia. Details: Traveled from Nigeria; was hospitalized in Maryland.

Virginia A person in Fort Belvoir. Details: U.S. Marine who reportedly worked in Crystal City; was moved to hospital for treatment.

Maryland A man in his 60s in Montgomery County. Details: Probably contracted virus on international travel; was quarantined at home.

Maryland A 89-year-old woman in Harford County. Details: Probably contracted virus on international travel; was hospitalized.

Virginia A man in his 80s in Fairfax City. Details: Possibly contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; was hospitalized along with his wife, who is also infected.

Virginia A woman in Fairfax City. Details: Possibly contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; was hospitalized along with her husband, who is also infected.

Virginia A man in his 50s in Spotsylvania County. Details: Navy civilian who works in Falls Church; was hospitalized.

Virginia A person in their 60s in Arlington County. Details: Probably contracted virus on international travel.

Maryland A woman in her 50s in Prince George's County. Details: Probably contracted virus on a trip to Massachusetts; was quarantined at home.

District of Columbia A 39-year-old man in the District of Columbia. Details: Organist at Christ Church Georgetown; was quarantined at home.

District of Columbia A 77-year-old man in the District of Columbia.

District of Columbia A 79-year-old man in the District of Columbia.

Maryland A woman in her 50s in Prince George's County. Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; was quarantined at home. Her husband is also infected.

Maryland A man in his 50s in Prince George's County. Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; was quarantined at home. His wife is also infected.

Virginia A man in his 60s in Virginia Beach. Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; returned on March 5. Was quarantined at home with his wife, who is also infected.

Virginia A woman in her 50s in Virginia Beach. Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; returned on March 5. Was quarantined at home with her husband, who is also infected.

Virginia A man in his 40s in Loudoun County. Details: Probably connected to Christ Church cases; was quarantined at home.

Maryland A woman in her 60s in Montgomery County. Details: Probably contracted the virus during a cruise on the Nile; was quarantined at home.

Virginia A person in Hanover County. Details: Probably contracted virus on international travel.

Maryland A woman in her 70s in Anne Arundel County. Details: Visiting from Montana, but was hospitalized in Maryland.

District of Columbia A 59-year-old man in the District of Columbia. Details: Probably contracted the virus on international travel.

District of Columbia A 58-year-old woman in the District of Columbia. Details: Attended a conference where other positive cases are known to have attended.

District of Columbia A 39-year-old man in the District of Columbia. Details: Probably contracted the virus on international travel.

District of Columbia A 24-year-old man in the District of Columbia.

District of Columbia A 59-year-old woman in the District of Columbia. Details: Was in contact with a previously identified positive case in D.C.

District of Columbia A 69-year-old woman in the District of Columbia. Details: No known cause; was hospitalized.

Maryland A man in his 60s in Baltimore County. Details: Worked at AIPAC conference; not hospitalized.

Maryland A man in his 20s in Montgomery County. Details: Probably contracted the virus on international travel; not hospitalized.

Maryland A man in his 60s in Prince George's County. Details: Maryland's first case of community transmission, according to officials; was hospitalized.

Virginia A person in Alexandria. Details: Probably connected to Christ Church cases.

Virginia A person in Arlington County. Details: Probably connected to Christ Church cases.

Virginia A person in their 60s in Fairfax. Details: Proably contracted the virus in contact with someone from out of state; was quarantined at home.

Virginia A person in their 20s in Fairfax. Details: Probably contracted the virus in contact with someone from out of state; was quarantined at home.

Virginia A person in Prince Edward County. Details: Probably contracted the virus from a family member known to have it; was quarantined at Longwood University.

Virginia A man in his 40s in Loudoun County. Details: Probably contracted the virus from another Loudon County case; was quarantined at home.

Virginia A person in their 60s in Harrisonburg City. Details: Was quarantined at home.

Virginia A person in James City County. Details: Probably contracted the virus on international travel.

Virginia A person in James City County. Details: Probably contracted the virus on international travel.

Maryland A person in Prince George's County.

Maryland A person in Prince George's County.

Maryland A person in Anne Arundel County.

Maryland A person in Baltimore County.

Maryland A person in Charles County .

Virginia A person in Fairfax County.

Virginia A person in Prince William County.

Virginia A person in Prince William County.

Virginia A person in James City County.

Virginia A person in James City County.

Virginia A person in James City County.

Virginia A person in James City County.

Virginia A person in James City County.

Virginia A person in Loudon County.

Virginia A person in Arlington County.

Virginia A person in Arlington County.