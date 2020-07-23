D.C., Md. & Va.

More than 00,000 people have died from coronavirus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

More than 000,000 cases have been reported.

Data as of loading time...
7-day average of daily new reported cases per 100k
District of Columbia
Maryland
Virginia
PLEASE NOTE

The Washington Post is providing this story for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the coronavirus. For more free stories, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter.

The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to impact life in the District, Maryland and Virginia, with cases and deaths surging, many schools still shut down, social and commercial activity restricted, and eligible people struggling to get vaccination appointments.

Jump to metric:

The number of new daily cases and deaths initially peaked in April and early May, then declined sharply following a prolonged economic shutdown. But case numbers ticked up again after the region began to reopen in July, and spiked to record levels over Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s — as happened nationwide.

The seven-day average of newly reported cases jumped dramatically between early fall and early January — from the high single digits in all three jurisdictions to about 40 in the District; 50 in Maryland and high 60s in Virginia. The numbers since have begun to decline again.

New daily reported cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

At least have been reported since Feb. 29.

Show by

D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Restrictions on dining and gatherings remain in place across the region, along with mask mandates, although some jurisdictions that banned indoor dining completely during the holiday spike are now allowing it on a limited basis.

Officials increasingly are calling for more schools to reopen, despite opposition from teachers unions and failed efforts earlier this school year. Teachers have moved to the front of the line for vaccine in many places -- but that does not mean that in-person classes will resume.

Reported cases per 100,000 residents since last week

Counties/cities with highest rates of reported cases

Maryland
MarylandReported cases per 100kNew cases in last 7 days per 100k
Virginia
VirginiaReported cases per 100kNew cases in last 7 days per 100k

The arrival of the first two approved vaccines has offered a sense of hope that the end of the pandemic could be approaching. But Virginia, Maryland and the District are all facing more demand for the vaccine than they have available supply, even as some segments of the population are reluctant to be vaccinated. (In the charts below, the D.C. numbers include a sizable number of non-residents due to the large number of health-care workers and other essential workers who commute into the District for work and were therefore eligible for vaccination.)

Doses of covid-19 vaccines administered per 100,000 residents

Doses administered
PlaceFirst doses administered per 100kSecond doses administered per 100kPct. of pop. that has completed vaccination

Debates have erupted over who should have first access to scarce doses and appointments. Health-care workers were the first group to be offered the vaccine, followed by senior citizens, some other essential workers and, in some cases, people with severe medical conditions. Nursing home workers are among the groups that have been most reluctant to get vaccinated.

Tests reported per 100,000 residents

Positive tests
Negative tests
StateTotal tests per 100kTests in last 7 days per 100kPercent positive in last 7 days

Note: The total number of tests is calculated as reported negative tests plus reported positive tests. The percent positive is calculated as reported positive tests in the last seven days divided by total reported tests in the last seven days. The last seven days are counted from the most recent date reported.

Hospitalizations have spiked to their highest levels of the pandemic in Virginia, and higher in Maryland and the District than at any point since the spring. In some cases, hospitals have become short-staffed or had to redirect some covid-19 patients to other facilities that have more room.

But major medical facilities in Virginia, Maryland and the District have not reported being overwhelmed in the way hospitals in California, Arizona and elsewhere have been.

Reported covid-19 hospitalizations

Currently hospitalized
Filled ICU beds
StateCurrently hospitalized for covid per 100kCurrently occupied ICU beds per 100kChange in hosp. from last week

Design and development by Leslie Shapiro, Youjin Shin and Chris Alcantara. Story by Rebecca Tan. Dana Hedgpeth, Fenit Nirappil, Kevin Uhrmacher, Gabriel Florit, Danielle Rindler, Armand Emamdjomeh, Dana Hedgpeth, Rachel Chason, Erin Cox, Antonio Olivo, Jenna Portnoy, Patricia Sullivan, Laura Vozzella, Ovetta Wiggins, Perry Stein and Hannah Natanson also contributed to this report. Contact the team at dmvcoronavirustracker@washpost.com.

About this page

This case tracker relies on data provided by the Maryland, D.C. and Virginia health departments. Earlier in the pandemic, The Washington Post made small adjustments to some of the data to account for unexplained fluctuations in the state reports. On May 1, with the number of cases exceeding 45,000, The Post switched to a more automated process that does not allow for those adjustments. This resulted in a minor fluctuation in the state totals on May 1 and some small discrepancies in the historical data shown for April 25.

The seven-day rolling average uses the past seven days of new daily reported cases or deaths to calculate a daily average, starting from the most recent full day of data.

Population data are five-year estimates from 2018 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Testing data is from the Covid Tracking Project.

Originally published March 13, 2020.

Contact us at dmvcoronavirustracker@washpost.com.

Recent changes on this page

January 8, 2021 Added vaccination data.

December 15 Removed anomalous data (such as backlogged cases or deaths reported in bulk on the same day) from the rolling averages and other data improvements.

August 24 Replaced the modeled trend with a more standard 7-day rolling average of new daily cases and deaths.

July 23 Redesigned and added new features to the page, including visualizations of hospitalization data, a 14-day modeled trend of new reported cases and deaths, testing data and this changelog.