The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to impact life in the District, Maryland and Virginia, with cases and deaths surging, many schools still shut down, social and commercial activity restricted, and eligible people struggling to get vaccination appointments.

The number of new daily cases and deaths initially peaked in April and early May, then declined sharply following a prolonged economic shutdown. But case numbers ticked up again after the region began to reopen in July, and spiked to record levels over Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s — as happened nationwide.

The seven-day average of newly reported cases jumped dramatically between early fall and early January — from the high single digits in all three jurisdictions to about 40 in the District; 50 in Maryland and high 60s in Virginia. The numbers since have begun to decline again.

Restrictions on dining and gatherings remain in place across the region, along with mask mandates, although some jurisdictions that banned indoor dining completely during the holiday spike are now allowing it on a limited basis.

Officials increasingly are calling for more schools to reopen, despite opposition from teachers unions and failed efforts earlier this school year. Teachers have moved to the front of the line for vaccine in many places -- but that does not mean that in-person classes will resume.

The arrival of the first two approved vaccines has offered a sense of hope that the end of the pandemic could be approaching. But Virginia, Maryland and the District are all facing more demand for the vaccine than they have available supply, even as some segments of the population are reluctant to be vaccinated. (In the charts below, the D.C. numbers include a sizable number of non-residents due to the large number of health-care workers and other essential workers who commute into the District for work and were therefore eligible for vaccination.)

Debates have erupted over who should have first access to scarce doses and appointments. Health-care workers were the first group to be offered the vaccine, followed by senior citizens, some other essential workers and, in some cases, people with severe medical conditions. Nursing home workers are among the groups that have been most reluctant to get vaccinated.

Hospitalizations have spiked to their highest levels of the pandemic in Virginia, and higher in Maryland and the District than at any point since the spring. In some cases, hospitals have become short-staffed or had to redirect some covid-19 patients to other facilities that have more room.

But major medical facilities in Virginia, Maryland and the District have not reported being overwhelmed in the way hospitals in California, Arizona and elsewhere have been.

Design and development by Leslie Shapiro, Youjin Shin and Chris Alcantara. Story by Rebecca Tan. Dana Hedgpeth, Fenit Nirappil, Kevin Uhrmacher, Gabriel Florit, Danielle Rindler, Armand Emamdjomeh, Dana Hedgpeth, Rachel Chason, Erin Cox, Antonio Olivo, Jenna Portnoy, Patricia Sullivan, Laura Vozzella, Ovetta Wiggins, Perry Stein and Hannah Natanson also contributed to this report. Contact the team at dmvcoronavirustracker@washpost.com.