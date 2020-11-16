This duo of photographers is pushing to have Brazil’s diversity reflected in the marketplace

When we joined our visions as MAR+VIN in 2016 and started being part of the Brazilian fashion market, one of our main goals was to make fashion a less oppressive, less racist, less classist place. Although we have made progress in some areas, such as the inclusion of Black people and LGBTQIA+ people in editorial shoots and advertising campaigns, we understand that there are deep discussions to be had about how this supposed “democratization” of fashion has been happening. Sadly, many brands use these discussions shallowly and are motivated by purely commercial reasons because they otherwise fear retaliation.