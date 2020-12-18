The Washington Post design team is looking for illustrators Are you interested in having your work published by The Post? Show us your portfolio.

If you are a freelance artist, we want your help in collaborating on creative solutions for telling stories and engaging readers on the Post’s most important journalism.

Our art directors work with hundreds of illustrators each year, resulting in award-winning designs and consistent recognition for direction.

The Post provides its readers with high-quality, trustworthy news and information while constantly innovating. That mission is best served by a diverse, multi-generational workforce with varied life experiences and perspectives. All cultures and backgrounds are welcomed.

To learn more, check out our frequently asked questions guide below along with examples of previously published work, and if interested, submit your contact information to be included in our database.

Submit your information

[Learn more about The Washington Post's design team]

Frequently asked questions

If you’ve never worked with us or have never done an editorial illustration before, we hope this guide will help you in understanding our process.

What types of illustrations does the Washington Post commission?

The Post commissions illustrations across all sections and platforms. These include:

Display: For larger pieces, running as wide as 9-12 inches in print. They appear online, sometimes with elevated presentation.

For larger pieces, running as wide as 9-12 inches in print. They appear online, sometimes with elevated presentation. Digital: For stories that run on our website. They may run in print at a modest size or not at all.

For stories that run on our website. They may run in print at a modest size or not at all. Spot: To accompany stories in print or online at a smaller scale.

We hire the above illustrations most frequently, but also commission for series, social media, newsletters, technical projects and brand-related content.

How many sketches should I send in the first round?

It’s best to check in with your art director, but we expect 3-5 rough sketches of different concepts for a piece. Additionally, we’d like a description with each sketch. We share the sketches with editors and writers so any extra information is helpful.

What does the feedback process look like?

After you send the first round of sketches, your art director may ask for modifications, or another round of sketches to refine a concept. Communicate with your art director if you have any questions or concerns — we always want to ensure the work is still reflective of your style and approach.

Is there a contract I need to sign?

Before we can officially hire you, you (or your agency) must have a freelance agreement filed with The Washington Post. Your art director will send you the form via email and can answer any questions. The standard agreement covers use for of the illustration in context with, and for promotion of, the original story for which it was commissioned.

Where will my work be used?

While your illustration will only appear in connection with the accompanying story for which it was commissioned, it may appear on any platform on which that story is published, including but not limited to on our website, in print, mobile apps, and on third-party platforms to which we syndicate Washington Post content. We also may use your illustration to promote the story on social media or on the web. We also like to feature our illustrators on our Instagram with the stories they were built for.

How will I be paid?

Payments are completed through an online vendor form. Your art director will provide instructions to fill out this form at the beginning of your assignment. We pay through direct deposit and wire transfers. You can expect payment within 30 days of your illustration publishing.

View the team’s work

Illustrations by Desiree Kelly, Jon Key, Johnalynn Holland, Dan Keith Williams and Donald Wooten II for The Washington Post. Art direction by Washington Post staff. Illustration by Lisel Ashlock for The Washington Post. Art direction by Amanda Soto. Illustration by Zoë van Dijk for The Washington Post. Art direction by Alla Dreyvitser. Illustration by Michelle Mruk for The Washington Post. Art direction by Eddie Alvarez.

Illustrations by Janet Sung for The Washington Post. Art direction by Junne Alcantara/The Washington Post. Illustration by Michelle Kondrich for The Washington Post. Art direction by Dwuan June.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram where we regularly post more of the team’s work.

View more illustrations from The Post’s art directors: 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019