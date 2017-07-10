On average, a total solar eclipse can be visible from somewhere on Earth every 1.5 years.

While all of North America will be able to see the eclipse on Aug. 21, most of the continent will only see a partial eclipse, which may or may not be noticeable depending on where you are. A total eclipse will only be visible along the path of totality, which is about 60 to 70 miles wide at any given point. The farther you are from this path, the less noticeable the eclipse will be.