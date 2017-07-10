On Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse will be visible from the continental United States. It’ll be the first to traverse coast to coast in nearly a century. There will be 69 total solar eclipses visible from somewhere on the planet in the next 100 years, but only a few will be visible from North America. See how many total solar eclipses are left in your lifetime:
2017 eclipse
A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon aligns between the Earth and the sun. The shadow directly under the moon, called the umbra, is a total eclipse. The moon will also have a penumbra, which is a lighter shadow around the umbra. This is viewed as a partial eclipse. The path of the moon’s umbra as it moves across Earth is called the path of totality.
On average, a total solar eclipse can be visible from somewhere on Earth every 1.5 years.
While all of North America will be able to see the eclipse on Aug. 21, most of the continent will only see a partial eclipse, which may or may not be noticeable depending on where you are. A total eclipse will only be visible along the path of totality, which is about 60 to 70 miles wide at any given point. The farther you are from this path, the less noticeable the eclipse will be.
The path of totality for the eclipse in August stretches from coast to coast — passing over Oregon in the west and moving all the way across the country to South Carolina in the east. This is a rare event; it’s the first time the path of totality will eclipse only over the continental United States.
The last time a total solar eclipse occurred in the Lower 48 was 1979. The next time a total solar eclipse will traverse from coast to coast will be in 2045.
August’s eclipse will be the third time an area near Boise will be eclipsed in the past century, the most eclipsed of any area in America from 1917 to 2017.
Carbondale, Ill., is directly under the path of totality for both the August eclipse and the next total solar eclipse in America in 2024.
By 2117, Tallahassee will have seen four total solar eclipses, the most eclipsed of any area in America from 1917 to 2117.
In the last 100 years, some areas have been in the paths of multiple eclipses: New England, for example, saw four. (During its World Series dry spell from 1918 to 2004, the greater Boston area alone saw two.)
Others weren’t so lucky. Just 200 miles away in New York, construction on the Empire State Building had not started yet the last time the city saw a total solar eclipse (1925). San Diego had a population of less than 100,000 the last time it was eclipsed (1923), and Chicago hasn’t seen a total eclipse at all in the last 100 years. An area near Tucson has the longest dry spell in the Lower 48: The last total solar eclipse it saw was in the year 797.
The last total solar eclipse over these areas occurred more than a millennium ago.
The U.S. mainland has averaged about seven total solar eclipses per century since 2000 B.C. Some areas have seen as many as 25 eclipses, while others, such as spots west of Minneapolis, have seen only four in the last four millennia.
Patterns in how eclipses traverse the country mean that some areas, such as the Midwest, get to see many more than others.
Even though you don’t have to wait long for the next total solar eclipse in the continental United States in 2024, it won’t be as expansive as the one coming up in August. But if you’re waiting for an eclipse to happen over your head, don’t hold your breath — you might be waiting for a couple of centuries.
Armand Emamdjomeh contributed to this graphic.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Aug. 21 eclipse is the first time the path of totality will eclipse only over the continental U.S. since 1918. It is in fact the first time this has occurred since the U.S. declared independence in 1776.
About this story
Eclipse path data from the Five Millennium Canon of Solar Eclipses Database by Xavier M. Jubier via NASA. Polygons of paths are calculated estimates and may not be exact. This dataset does not include one total solar eclipse that occurred in 839 B.C. because it did not have a central path or limits of totality. San Diego population from U.S. Census.
