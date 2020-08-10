Post Graphics jobs

We do not have any current job openings. You can still learn more about Post Graphics below, and check back here for available postings.

The Washington Post is investing in graphics because of our team’s continued success in groundbreaking visual journalism. Six of the seven most-visited stories ever published by The Post have been graphics, including the coronavirus simulator that became the most visited article in Post history, with more than three times as many visits as the second. The list also includes this year’s Democratic candidate quiz, which set a record for converting readers to subscribers. Our team also played key roles in recent Pulitzer prizes such as for the 2C series and the police shootings database.

Who we are

The Washington Post graphics team is a group of about 30 visual journalists. We’re a team of designers, developers, data analysts, cartographers, illustrators, writers and editors. We’re looking for applicants who bring flexibility and the willingness to engage in constructive criticism and work with others on the graphics team and across the newsroom.

How we work

Our reporters create visualizations that go on the Web, on Post apps and in the newspaper. As a large team, we have a wide range of skill sets and a set of tools to match. Whether it’s Python or R, TypeScript or JavaScript, Illustrator or After Effects, ArcGIS or QGIS, we use it.

This is not a definitive list, but these are some of our most common tools. If you don’t know them, no worries — many people on the team are familiar and can help you learn. So long as you can produce visually appealing and informative graphics, use any tools you’d like.

Why this team

We celebrate the successes of our colleagues. Managers work to foster a healthy work-life balance. From Day One, you’ll be asked how we can make the team better. Your voice has weight, and your opinions are taken seriously. You’ll have the freedom and be encouraged to experiment with new storytelling forms and technologies.

We promote a free exchange of skills, ideas and feedback, where no one is above learning or below teaching, so you’ll be asked to do both regularly. In breaking news situations, the team rallies together to quickly inform readers with explanations and analysis. You’ll have the opportunity to work on some of The Post’s most important and impactful journalism. If you want a little peek into what we’re talking about, take a look at a Twitter thread of our favorite work from 2019.

The Washington Post Graphics team in Dec. 2019.

We’re also a lot of fun, if we do say so ourselves. We celebrate birthdays with a baked good, and we love gathering at the windows when a big storm rolls through. When we’re in the office, we always have a puzzle going. Since we’ve been working remotely, we’ve kept a shared Spotify playlist of our favorite quarantine jams. Every member of our team has a cool Slack-moji, and we have a surprising amount of team memes thanks to our Photoshop skillz. If you’re looking for a team that’s able to find time to laugh while getting the work done, you’ve come to the right place.

The Post Graphics department is inclusive, collaborative and seeks to continue expanding with team members from a variety of experiences and backgrounds. We’d love for you to join us!