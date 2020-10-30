Opinions
Editorial cartoonist Tom Toles captures the news in a tiny box for The Washington Post Opinions section. Tap through this roundup of editorial cartoons from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.
Tom Toles/Washington, D.C.
As Tom Toles tells us today, he has decided to retire. After a half-century of brilliant cartooning, including 18 years at The Post, he is entitled, but we will miss him greatly, as we know will many of you. While we search for a replacement, we will offer a cartoon every day chosen from a roster of the best cartoonists in the country. You also may continue to enjoy the work of our other staff cartoonist, Ann Telnaes. — Fred Hiatt, editorial page editor
Tom Toles is an editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning in 1990.
