Portraits of the victims

The pandemic hasn’t just robbed us of our freedom. It’s robbed so many of their lives. In drawing a few of the more than 40,000 victims, I hoped to spend an extra hour with them, to give myself the gift of their company and perhaps — by conjuring their presence — to better grasp the price of this crisis.

Steve Brodner is an illustrator in New York City. This package was supported by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, with contributions from David Wallis.