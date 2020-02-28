What Mardi Gras looks like in rural Louisiana

By The Way - Travel
Outside New Orleans, far from Bourbon Street, is a different kind of Mardi Gras. The Courir de Mardi Gras, a centuries-old tradition with Catholic and medieval roots, is celebrated by Cajun communities in Southern Louisiana.
In Eunice, La., men and women participate in the traditional Fat Tuesday run. Dressed in homemade costumes and masks, they chase chickens through 13 miles of swaps, streets and fields. Bands plays while they drink beer and whiskey, beg for change, chase the birds and feast on boudin sausage. We followed along for the annual celebration.