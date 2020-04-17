Photography

Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Apr. 17, 2020

Drive-by memorial for a longtime Maryland pastor who died of the coronavirus; Easter Sunday services look quite different this year; teaching online from an empty classroom; Trump celebrates America’s truckers. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

April 13, 2020 | Seat Pleasant, Md.

A drive-by memorial is held for Bishop James Flowers, a victim of covid-19, outside City Hall. Flowers was the pastor of Shining Star Freewill Baptist Church for 38 years.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

April 12, 2020 | Fredericksburg, Va.

Sharon Glasgow, left, worships with others during an Easter church service at the Glasgow Farm that was held drive-in style because of guidelines on gathering in groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

April 11, 2020 | New Rochelle, N.Y.

Hashim, an essential worker in the health-care industry, greets his daughter and nephew through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joy Malone/Reuters

April 15, 2020 | Goshen, Ky.

Joanne Collins Brock, a second-grade teacher at St. Francis School, teaches her students online from her empty classroom because of the coronavirus.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

April 14, 2020 | Prentiss, Miss.

Kaden Poole, 10, center, and his cousin Bralyn Washington, 9, sing a hymn while Ca'Loni Booth, 6, plays a drum set on what was the James Hill Church, which was damaged by a tornado that touched down in the state.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

April 14, 2020 | Valhalla, N.Y.

Hospital workers wave and cheer as first responders pass by the Westchester Medical Center in a caravan of sirens and lights.

John Moore/Getty Images

April 14, 2020 | Yonkers, N.Y.

Fire department emergency medical technicians decontaminate their personal protective equipment after helping carry a patient with covid-19 symptoms out of her house.

John Moore/Getty Images

April 17, 2020 | Colombo, Sri Lanka

Homeless people wash themselves before being transported to a quarantine center during an islandwide curfew to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Chamila Karunarathne/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

April 16, 2020 | New York, N.Y.

Fire department and emergency medical technicians, wearing personal protective equipment during the coronavirus outbreak, lift a man into an ambulance after moving him from a nursing home.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

April 17, 2020 | Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan

International Space Station crew members Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir of NASA and Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos are seen inside the Soyuz MS-15 space capsule shortly after it landed.

Russian Space Agency Roscosmos/Reuters

April 17, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Jamie Roderick, 35, a volunteer from MoveOn, sets up about 1,000 signs, featuring the faces of nurses and other front-line health-care workers, as well as signs calling for more personal protective equipment, in front of the U.S. Capitol.

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

April 16, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

President Trump delivers remarks during a “Celebrating America’s Truckers” event on the South Lawn of the White House.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

April 13, 2020 | Columbus, Ohio

State senate candidate Melissa Ackison, left, and other protesters stand outside the statehouse atrium where reporters were listening during an update on Ohio's coronavirus response.

Joshua A. Bickel/AP

April 16, 2020 | Montreal, Canada

Pierre Boulle and his brother Sylvain look in a window to see their 96-year-old mother, Georgette Larame, at a senior long-term-care center amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Christinne Muschi/Reuters

April 10, 2020 | Flint, Mich.

Sandy Brown, 60, visits the bodies of her husband, Freddie Brown Jr., 59, and her son, Freddie Brown III, 20, both victims of the coronavirus, at Dodds-Dumanois Funeral Home.

Brittany Greeson/For The Washington Post

April 12, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception holds a live-streamed celebration of Easter Sunday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

