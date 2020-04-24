Photography

Here are 18 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Apr. 24, 2020

The traditional tossing of the caps and flyover at the Air Force Academy graduation; implementing social distancing techniques to safely marry couples; the census conducted in Colombia to provide families with food and prevent them from shopping during the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a look at 18 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

April 18, 2020 | Colorado Springs

Spaced eight feet apart, Air Force Academy cadets toss their caps into the air as the Thunderbirds fly over to celebrate their graduation ceremony.

April 20, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

President Trump listens during the coronavirus briefing at the White House.

April 21, 2020 | Anaheim, Calif.

Clerk recorder Erika Patronas, left, officiates the wedding ceremony of Natasha and Michael Davis in a parking lot at the Honda Center. The Orange County employees implemented a variety of social distancing techniques to safely issue licenses and marry couples.

April 18, 2020 | Brooklyn

Jane Hassebroek jumps on the couch with her brother, Felix, while celebrating his birthday at home.

April 20, 2020 | Sydney

Marine mammals unit supervisor Danielle Fox and a sea lion, named Malie, stop to look at the elephants while taking advantage of the empty zoo grounds.

April 19, 2020 | Chapa de Mota, Mexico

A giraffe peers up at a drone at a closed safari park, which has begun selling half-price advance tickets online to raise money to feed its more than 2,000 animals.

April 19, 2020 | Wheaton, Md.

Nita Mapin, center, of Rockville, Md., takes a selfie with the tulips at Brookside Gardens.

April 16, 2020 | Fort Myers, Fla.

Police cars form a heart to thank health workers at Lee Memorial Hospital.

April 20, 2020 | Navi Mumbai, India

Flamingos gather in a pond.

April 19, 2020 | Tel Aviv

Israelis, keeping a safe distance from one another, take part in a "Black Flag” demonstration in Rabin Square to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and anti-democratic measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

April 23, 2020 | Manaus, Brazil

People attend a funeral at a mass grave in a new section of the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery that was opened amid a sharp rise in covid-19 victims.

April 19, 2020 | Bogotá, Colombia

Workers from the mayor's office wear protective suits as they conduct a census in the Egypt neighborhood to see how many families need to be provided with food to prevent them from going shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

April 24, 2020 | Buenos Aires

Inmates of the Villa Devoto prison burn mattresses during a riot to demand measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after covid-19 cases were allegedly confirmed inside.

April 20, 2020 | Entebbe, Uganda

Animal keeper Steven Busulwa runs away from a charging rhino at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center.

April 23, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Melissa Byrne, with the group calling itself "The People's Motorcade,” prays in front of the body bags outside the Trump International Hotel to protest the president's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

April 21, 2020 | Cape Town, South Africa

Alex Madikane, center, stands off against law enforcement officers to try to prevent them from demolishing his shack during a land grab by hundreds in the Khayelitsha township.

April 21, 2020 | Jabalpur, India

Farmers line up their tractors, carrying wheat grain, at a wholesale market.

April 22, 2020 | Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia

Krista Hughes climbs over a guardrail while gathering flowers that had blown away from a makeshift memorial for Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Heidi Stevenson, who was killed during a shooting that worked its way across several communities.

