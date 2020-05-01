Photography

Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May. 1, 2020

The fifth anniversary of the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore; a British war veteran receives 150,000 cards on his 100th birthday; celebrating during a socially distanced wedding in Washington, D.C. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post

April 19, 2020 | Baltimore

People hang out at the intersection of West North and Fulton avenues on the fifth anniversary of the day Freddie Gray, 25, died from injuries sustained after he was arrested. In the days surrounding Gray's funeral, protests and civil upheaval sprung up in pockets around the city.

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post

April 22, 2020 | New Orleans

Family members of Larry Hammond wave as a line of cars with friends and family, who could not attend his funeral because of the coronavirus, pass by their home. Hammond was Mardi Gras royalty and would have had more than a thousand people marching behind his casket in second-line parades.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Gerald Herbert/AP

April 25, 2020 | Pickering, Canada

A woman waves at passing cars honking in support of the Orchard Villa retirement residence after several residents died of the coronavirus.

Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Carlos Osorio/Reuters

April 30, 2020 | Silver Spring, Md.

A glove, which was tossed to the ground by a delivery person, sits amid a small oil slick in the rain-spattered parking lot of a grocery store.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

April 28, 2020 | Baltimore

Volunteer Mike Williams waits for voters to show up at a polling station, specially equipped to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, for the special election race to fill the congressional seat vacated by the death of Elijah E. Cummings in Maryland's 7th District.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

April 30, 2020 | Lansing, Mich.

A militia group from Michigan, with no political affiliation, stands in front of the governor's office after protesters occupied the state Capitol during a vote to approve the extension of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration and stay-at-home orders.

Seth Herald/Reuters

Seth Herald/Reuters

May 1, 2020 | Istanbul

Demonstrators wrestle with Turkish police during a May Day rally, marking the international day of the worker, as the country tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images

Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images

April 25, 2020 | San Salvador, El Salvador

Inmates, wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, are lined up during a security operation at the Izalco prison after President Nayib Bukele decreed a maximum emergency in prisons that hold gang members. Bukele ordered the emergency after more than 20 people were killed throughout country in deaths that authorities said were ordered from prisons.

El Salvador President Press Office

El Salvador President Press Office

April 29, 2020 | Bedford, England

Mandy Alison adds to the thousands of birthday cards sent to Capt. Tom Moore, a British war veteran, for his 100th birthday. They're displayed in the Hall of Bedford School. Moore raised money for the National Health Service after the coronavirus outbreak by walking 100 laps in his garden.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

April 26, 2020 | Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain

Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his home garden amid the pandemic.

Carl Recine/Reuters

Carl Recine/Reuters

April 24, 2020 | Douglasville, Ga.

People bowl at Southern Lanes as bowling alleys, tattoo parlors, gyms and salons were allowed to reopen in Georgia, provided they follow social distancing guidelines, take employees’ temperatures and screen them for signs of illness.

Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post

Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post

April 25, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Meghan O'Brien, right, toasts her neighbors Aaron Meyers and Amanda Mason, after their wedding in the Capitol Hill neighborhood that socially distanced and streamed the ceremony via Zoom to the couple's family and friends to celebrate.

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

April 16, 2020 | Arlington, Va.

From left, Megan Reilly, 8; Kaitlin Reilly, 10; and Caroline Reilly, 6, play on a trampoline at their home during recess of a parent-produced learning schedule as the county's public schools conduct asynchronous instruction during the pandemic.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

April 24, 2020 | El Ajusco, Mexico

Pet adopter Mary Carmen Arreguin, 41, interacts with dogs behind a fence at San Gregorio animal shelter, which is promoting pet adoptions as a way of making staying at home more bearable.

Henry Romero/Reuters

Henry Romero/Reuters

April 28, 2020 | Meura, Germany

Haflinger mares and their foals run during the year's first return to grass at Europe's largest stud farm for the horse breed.

Jens Meyer/AP

Jens Meyer/AP

April 29, 2020 | Lewiston, Idaho

A lightning bolt streaks near a rainbow during a thunderstorm.

Pete Caster/AP

Pete Caster/AP