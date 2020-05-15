Photography

Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May. 15, 2020

Having a whale of a time along the reopened Ocean City, Md., boardwalk, graduating Texas high school students are cheered as they pick up their caps and gowns, a reporter and President Trump get into and exchange about coronavirus testing. Here’s a look at 14 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Mauy 9, 2020 | Ocean City, Md.

Eleni Kaliakoudas, 12, does a backflip off a whale sculpture on the beach as some recreation activities, including the Ocean City boardwalk, are reopened by the governor.

May 13, 2020 | Amsterdam, Netherlands

Visitors observe a female African lion in her enclosure at the Artis Zoo that reopened to members only, after shutting down on March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Koen Van Weel/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

May 11, 2020 | Tarragona, Spain

Customers sit and drink on a terrace bar. Spaniards are stepping into a softer version of the country's coronavirus confinement and are beginning to socialize, shop at small establishments and patronize restaurants and bars with outdoor seating.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

May 11, 2020 | Shanghai, China

Tourists visit Shanghai Disneyland during its reopening following months of being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hu Chengwei/Getty Images

May 8, 2020 | Richardson, Tex.

A group of people in a pickup cheer as they ride by a long line of vehicles with graduating students picking up their caps and gowns at Richardson High School.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

May 8, 2020 | Jayaque, El Salvador

A hippopotamus calf, the first born in captivity in El Salvador, lies in a pool at the Wild Refuge Foundation.

Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images

May 12, 2020 | London

Olympic and world champion long-distance runner Mo Farah, center, exercises as deer and other people walk in Richmond Park following the coronavirus outbreak.

DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS

May 10, 2020 | Alexandria, Va.

A bicyclist rides in the sunlight while another rides in the shadows along North Union Street.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 14, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

President Trump, right, Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, reflected in the sunglasses of press assistant Maria Hurt, talk to reporters before departing from the White House.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

May 11, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang, center, asks questions to President Trump during a press briefing on coronavirus testing in the White House Rose Garden. Jiang asked the president why he so frequently claims that the United States is doing “far better than any other country” at testing for coronavirus.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

May 12, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, appearing on a video monitor, answers questions during the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine covid-19 and safely getting back to work and back to school.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

May 11, 2020 | Milan, Italy

Silvia Romano, 24, escorted by Carabinieri, arrives at her home after spending 18 months as a hostage in eastern Africa. Romano was working as a volunteer with an Italian humanitarian group when she was abducted in November 2018 during an attack by gunman in Kenya.

Luca Bruno/AP

May 10, 2020 | New Delhi, India

Relatives wearing protective gear tie up the dead body of a victim, who died from covid-19, before the burial at a graveyard.

Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

May 13, 2020 | Kabul, Afghanistan

Relatives mourn the deaths of Hajar Sarwari and her baby a day after they were killed in an attack on a maternity ward.

Kiana Hayeri/For The Washington Post

