Photography

Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May 22, 2020

New Orleans health-care workers dance in tribute of their care for coronavirus patients, flooding ensues as dams collapse near Midland, Mich., NASCAR resumes its racing season without fans. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 20, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Kyle Oxford, 6, plays in sprinklers on the Mall despite the cool weather.

May 16, 2020 | Guelph, Canada

Carolyn Ellis, right, hugs her mother, Susan Watts, using the “hug glove,” a plastic tarp with four sleeves attached to a clothesline to avoid direct contact. Ellis and her husband created it as a Mother's Day gift.

Jorge Uzon/AFP/Getty Images

May 15, 2020 | New Orleans

Health-care workers wave handkerchiefs and dance to a serenade, by a jazz orchestra, during a tribute for their care of coronavirus patients at New Orleans East Hospital.

Gerald Herbert/AP

May 19, 2020 | Ladenburg, Germany

Firefighters battle through the billowing smoke of a fire at a plastics factory.

Uwe Anspach/AP

May 22, 2020 | Karachi, Pakistan

Volunteers look for survivors from a plane that crashed in a residential area.

Fareed Khan/AP

May 18, 2020 | Kampala, Uganda

Stella Nyanzi, center, a Ugandan activist and government critic, is arrested by police officers as she organized a rally for more food distribution by the government to people who have been struggling financially by coronavirus restrictions.

Sumy Sadurni/AFP/Getty Images

May 20, 2020 | Midland, Mich.

Floodwaters flow from the Tittabawassee River and into the lower part of the downtown. Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate after two dams in Sanford and Edenville collapsed.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

May 17, 2020 | Darlington, S.C.

Drivers take the green flag to start the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway as NASCAR resumes its season, without fans, after the nationwide stay-at-home orders.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

May 17, 2020 | Brooklyn

People practice social distancing on white circles at Domino Park.

Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

May 22, 2020 | Manila

A teacher loads a picture of a student on a tablet attached to a robot during Senator Rene Cayetano Science and Technology High School's “cyber graduation” ceremony.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

May 4, 2020 | Holyoke, Mass.

An image of U.S. Army World War II veteran James Sullivan, who died of covid-19 four days shy of his 100th birthday, is projected onto the home of his son, Tom Sullivan, left, as he looks out a window with his brother, Joseph.

David Goldman/AP

May 21, 2020 | Arlington, Va.

A member of the military places a flag near a headstone at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 22, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

President Trump participates in a ceremony at the White House.

Eric Thayer/For the Washington Post

May 15, 2020 | Annapolis, Md.

A group called Reopen Maryland say the Pledge of Allegiance as they protest restrictions imposed by Gov. Larry Hogan to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

May 20, 2020 | Pretoria, South Africa

Residents line up on a football field for the distribution of hampers, masks, soap and sanitizers, organized by charities, at the Iterileng informal settlement.

Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images

May 21, 2020 | Wehrheim, Germany

Icelandic horses play on a stud farm as the sun rises.

Michael Probst/AP

