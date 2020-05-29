Photography

Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | May 29, 2020

Zip-lining during a school’s graduation; the first crewed rocket launch from U.S. soil in nearly a decade was scrubbed because of weather; protests ensue in Minneapolis over the death of a black man by a white police officer. Here’s a look at 13 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Chancey Bush/AP

May 22, 2020 | Colorado Springs, Colo.

Cece Kim zip-lines past the stage to receive her diploma from head administrator Jeff Cooper during the University School's graduation celebration. The private Christian pre-K-12 school, best known for its adventure program, wanted a fun way to celebrate graduates' accomplishments amid the pandemic.

(Colorado Springs) Gazette/AP

May 27, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) leaves a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic at the National Press Club.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

May 24, 2020 | Srinagar, Kashmir

A girl watches from inside her house as men offer Eid prayers on the premises of a residential building.

Dar Yasin/AP

May 27, 2020 | Aalborg Zoo, Denmark

Polar bear cubs rest at the reopened Aalborg Zoo.

Henning Bagger/AFP/Getty Image

May 27, 2020 | Merritt Island, Fla.

Storms move across the Kennedy Space Center. The launch of the NASA-crewed SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was scrubbed because of the weather. The effort would have been the first to launch humans from U.S. soil in nearly a decade and also the first time a private company has performed the feat.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

May 25, 2020 | Bucharest, Romania

A school where classrooms were modified to ensure social distancing to host the national year-end exams taking place starting in June is reflected in a puddle.

Andreea Alexandru/AP

May 25, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Vietnam veteran Bernie Klemanek, 73, of Mineral, Va., touches a name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in commemoration of Memorial Day.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 27, 2020 | Lima, Peru

Relatives comfort a family member during the burial service of Lupicino Fernandez, 85, who died from covid-19, at the Nueva Esperanza cemetery.

Rodrigo Abd/AP

May 27, 2020 | Hong Kong

Police stand guard to deter pro-democracy protesters from blocking roads in the Mong Kok district as the city's legislature debates a law that bans insulting China's national anthem.

Issac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images

May 27, 2020 | Minneapolis

Police break up a gathering near the department's 3rd Precinct after a viral video showed a white police officer putting his knee on the neck of a black man, 46-year-old George Floyd, who then died.

Eric Miller/Reuters

May 28, 2020 | Minneapolis

Protesters demonstrate outside of a burning 3rd Police Precinct over the death of George Floyd.

John Minchillo/AP

May 27, 2020 | Minneapolis

A looter tries to break in to a cash register at a Target store as protests turned increasingly violent in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii/AP

May 28, 2020 | Minneapolis

Protesters demonstrate over the death of George Floyd as the Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits store is ablaze.

Joshua Lott for The Washington Post

