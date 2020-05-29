Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Zip-lining during a school’s graduation; the first crewed rocket launch from U.S. soil in nearly a decade was scrubbed because of weather; protests ensue in Minneapolis over the death of a black man by a white police officer. Here’s a look at 13 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Chancey Bush/AP
(Colorado Springs) Gazette/AP
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Dar Yasin/AP
Henning Bagger/AFP/Getty Image
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Andreea Alexandru/AP
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Rodrigo Abd/AP
Issac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images
Eric Miller/Reuters
John Minchillo/AP
Richard Tsong-Taatarii/AP
Joshua Lott for The Washington Post