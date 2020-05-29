Minneapolis death in police custody ignites protests across nation

Fires raged through the night in Minneapolis after demonstrators swarmed a police station that officers had been ordered to abandon as protests intensified in a city rocked by the death of a black man in police custody.

The scene came at the end of a day in which protesters in Minnesota and beyond demanded that four now-fired officers be arrested in a case that has generated nationwide outrage. Video captured a white police officer pressing his knee into George Floyd’s neck on Monday as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd died.