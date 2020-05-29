Minneapolis death in police custody ignites protests across nation

Photography
Fires raged through the night in Minneapolis after demonstrators swarmed a police station that officers had been ordered to abandon as protests intensified in a city rocked by the death of a black man in police custody.
The scene came at the end of a day in which protesters in Minnesota and beyond demanded that four now-fired officers be arrested in a case that has generated nationwide outrage. Video captured a white police officer pressing his knee into George Floyd’s neck on Monday as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd died.
The unrest unfolded across the country as people converged in city centers and descended on state capitol buildings. Gunfire broke out in multiple cities, including Louisville, where authorities say seven people were injured during a protest of the fatal police shooting in March of emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor. Police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds in Denver at the statehouse. Officers used pepper spray on protesters who lobbed objects at them at the statehouse and a bus station in Columbus, Ohio.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) said he ordered police to vacate their 3rd Precinct building before it was overrun by protesters. “The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers or to the public,” Frey said Friday, noting that he made the call after learning there “were imminent threats.”
