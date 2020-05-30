The historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley

Business
After their first effort was thwarted by bad weather, SpaceX and NASA successfully launched a rocket carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Saturday. The flight is the first mission of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, a private-public partnership designed to restart American manned spaceflight, and is the culmination of years of work by SpaceX and NASA to end America’s reliance on Russia to fly astronauts to the space station. Here is a look at some of the moments.
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
The two astronauts were lifted to the space station by a booster and spacecraft operated by SpaceX, founded by tech billionaire Elon Musk. The mission heralds a monumental moment in human space exploration: the first launch by a private company of people into orbit. It marks the end of the era where only government-owned spacecraft achieved such heights and represents another major step in the privatization of space.
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post