The historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley

After their first effort was thwarted by bad weather, SpaceX and NASA successfully launched a rocket carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Saturday. The flight is the first mission of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, a private-public partnership designed to restart American manned spaceflight, and is the culmination of years of work by SpaceX and NASA to end America’s reliance on Russia to fly astronauts to the space station. Here is a look at some of the moments.