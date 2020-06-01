Photos from protests around the nation following the death of George Floyd

Photography
On Monday, President Trump threatened to deploy federal troops if state and city leaders don’t move to quell acts of violence amid protests over the killing of George Floyd.
Moments earlier, just outside the White House, federal authorities used rubber bullets, flash bangs and tear gas to clear peaceful protesters from the area. Trump then walked to St. John’s Church, where a fire was set Sunday evening. The president held up a Bible and nodded to media cameras, posing for photos.
In Washington and in many places across the country, protests continued for the seventh straight day.
