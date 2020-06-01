Photography

Photos from protests around the nation following the death of George Floyd

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 2, 2020

On Monday, President Trump threatened to deploy federal troops if state and city leaders don’t move to quell acts of violence amid protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Moments earlier, just outside the White House, federal authorities used rubber bullets, flash bangs and tear gas to clear peaceful protesters from the area. Trump then walked to St. John’s Church, where a fire was set Sunday evening. The president held up a Bible and nodded to media cameras, posing for photos.

In Washington and in many places across the country, protests continued for the seventh straight day.

Evelyn Hockstein/for The Washington Post

Washington — President Trump addresses the nation.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Demonstrators gather near the White House.

Clarence Williams/The Washington Post

Protesters are pushed back.

Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump visits St. John’s Church.

Tom Brenner/Reuters

Demonstrators are taken into custody.

Alex Brandon/AP

Minneapolis — Terrence Floyd visits a memorial for his brother, George Floyd.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

A woman prays at a memorial for George Floyd.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

A group of Native Americans perform a healing dance where George Floyd was killed.

New York — Protesters gather in Times Square.

Seth Wenig/AP

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Mike Segar/Reuters

St. Louis — Protesters gather outside the City Justice Center.

Jeff Roberson/AP

Baltimore — A youth-led demonstration.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

Philadelphia — Protesters take to the streets.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Matt Slocum/AP

Police detain protesters on Interstate 676.

Matt Rourke/AP

San Francisco — Actor Jamie Foxx speaks at a “Kneel-In” event.

Eric Risberg/AP

Stephen Lam/Reuters

Stephen Lam/Reuters

