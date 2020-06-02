Photography

Photos from protests around the nation following the death of George Floyd

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 3, 2020

On Tuesday in Washington and in many places across the country, protests continued for the seventh straight day. Encounters between police and the public were largely peaceful, as a second week of demonstrations over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody began. Major cities continued with widespread curfews, and the National Guard attempted to prevent another night of violence and chaos after dark.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

Minneapolis: Clergy pray together at a memorial for George Floyd.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Minneapolis

Joshua Lott/For The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/For The Washington Post

Minneapolis

John Minchillo/AP

John Minchillo/AP

New York City

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

New York City

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

New York City

Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

New York City

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Washington, D.C.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

Washington, D.C.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Clarksburg, Md.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

Hollywood

Philip Cheung/For The Washington Post

Philip Cheung/For The Washington Post

Sacramento

Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Atlanta

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Atlanta

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Atlanta: Officers kneel with protesters.

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

See more from protests across the country: Visual report: Death of George Floyd ignites protests that continue across the nation

Dustin Chambers/Reuters