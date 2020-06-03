Photos from protests around the nation, and the world, following the death of George Floyd

Minnesota prosecutors added a second-degree murder charge Wednesday against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and charged three more former officers in the death of George Floyd.

State Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the new charges in an afternoon news conference. “I strongly believe that these developments are in the interest of justice for Mr. Floyd, his family, our community and our state,” he said.

Pope Francis urged people not to “tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form” and called for “national reconciliation and peace.”