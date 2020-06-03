Photos from protests around the nation, and the world, following the death of George Floyd

Photography
For the first time since George Floyd was killed there, his son visited the intersection of E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis on Wednesday, kneeling at the spot where his father last gasped for air.
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Minnesota prosecutors added a second-degree murder charge Wednesday against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and charged three more former officers in the death of George Floyd.
State Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the new charges in an afternoon news conference. “I strongly believe that these developments are in the interest of justice for Mr. Floyd, his family, our community and our state,” he said.
Pope Francis urged people not to “tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form” and called for “national reconciliation and peace.”
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
for The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Lucas Jackson/Reuters
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Adrees Latif/Reuters
for The Washington Post
Bloomberg News
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Lefteris Pitarakis/AP
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters