Photos from the memorial service of George Floyd

A memorial service in Minneapolis on Thursday will honor George Floyd, whose death in police custody triggered widespread protests across the nation and the world.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the civil rights organization National Action Network, will deliver the eulogy at the private ceremony at North Central University. It will be not be just a celebration of Floyd’s life but also “a plea to America and a plea for justice that we don’t let his death be in vain,” Benjamin Crump, an attorney for Floyd’s family, told NBC.

See photos from the ceremony throughout the day.