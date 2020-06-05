Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 5, 2020

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off for the International Space Station; the Pennsylvania primary takes place amid a pandemic and economic downturn; and nationwide protests ignited over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Here’s a look at 15 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

May 30, 2020 | Merritt Island, Fla.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with NASA commercial crew astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken aboard the Dragon capsule, blasts off for the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center.

June 3, 2020 | Barcelona

Coronavirus patient Isidre Correa is taken to the seaside by intensive care staff outside the Hospital del Mar. The hospital is taking covid-19 patients to the seaside as part of their recovery process and an aim to humanize its intensive care units.

David Ramos/Getty Images

June 2, 2020 | Philadelphia

Voters cast their ballots at Christy Recreation Center during the Pennsylvania primary amid the coronavirus pandemic, economic downturn and protests over the death George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Michelle Gustafson for The Washington Post

June 1, 2020 | Snagov, Romania

Buddy the dog peers from a vehicle before the start of a movie at a drive-in theater as Romania further loosened the measures imposed during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Andreea Alexandru/AP

June 3, 2020 | Nicosia, Cyprus

Young swallows shout for food from their nest on a house terrace.

Katia Christodoulou/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

June 2, 2020 | Frankfurt, Germany

A bumblebee flies between poppy flowers in a field.

Michael Probst/AP

June 4, 2020 | Edgewater, Md.

An osprey brings a piece of rope to its nest on the Chesapeake Bay.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

May 31, 2020 | Minneapolis

Thousands of protesters march through downtown streets in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

May 29, 2020 | Minneapolis

Protesters gather outside of the police's 5th Precinct to demonstrate against Floyd's killing.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

May 30, 2020 | New York

Police officers chase after protesters as they march downtown over Floyd's killing.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

May 30, 2020 | Los Angeles

A person jumps on a burning police vehicle during a protest.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

May 31, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

A fire burns as people protest near the White House.

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

June 3, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators, with their hands painted red to symbolize blood, gather outside the U.S. Capitol to protest.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

June 3, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

George Holland, 29, hugs Mikaela LG, 3, of Tennessee, during the sixth day of protests that have ignited across the nation.

Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post

June 4, 2020 | Minneapolis

People wait to say a final goodbye as the casket of George Floyd is carried out at the end of his memorial service at Minneapolis North Central University.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

