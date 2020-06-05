Photos from protests around the nation following the death of George Floyd

Photography
A national pushback against police violence and law enforcement excess continued Friday, as Minneapolis voted to ban chokeholds, National Guardsmen deployed in the nation’s capital were ordered to disarm, and protests following the death of George Floyd stretched into an 11th day.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) ended nightly curfews for Minneapolis and St. Paul, the epicenter of the protests over the killing of George Floyd, which had been in place for a week. The decision follows similar moves in other places where curfews have ended, including Washington, L.A. County and pockets of Southern California, along with much of the Bay Area.
In Washington, D.C., artists and city staff painted “Black Lives Matter” in massive yellow letters over a two-block area on 16th Street near the White House, and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) renamed it “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”
