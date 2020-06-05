Photography

Photos from protests around the nation following the death of George Floyd

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 6, 2020

A national pushback against police violence and law enforcement excess continued Friday, as Minneapolis voted to ban chokeholds, National Guardsmen deployed in the nation’s capital were ordered to disarm, and protests following the death of George Floyd stretched into an 11th day.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) ended nightly curfews for Minneapolis and St. Paul, the epicenter of the protests over the killing of George Floyd, which had been in place for a week. The decision follows similar moves in other places where curfews have ended, including Washington, L.A. County and pockets of Southern California, along with much of the Bay Area.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

In Washington, D.C., artists and city staff painted “Black Lives Matter” in massive yellow letters over a two-block area on 16th Street near the White House, and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) renamed it “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

Minneapolis: Royce White, center, raises his fist as he leads thousands of peaceful protestors to George Floyd's memorial site.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Minneapolis: Children run around an installation of tomb stones commemorating victims killed by police.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Minneapolis

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Washington D.C.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

Washington D.C.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Washington D.C.

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Washington D.C.

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

New York

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

New York

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

Santa Monica, California: A boy holds a rose as he watches surfers at The Black Girls Surf paddle-out in memory of George Floyd.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters