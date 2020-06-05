Photography

Photos from a night of peaceful protests across the nation

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 5, 2020

Hours after a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis, tens of thousands of people marched mostly peacefully through American cities - from New York to Austin and Washington, D.C.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Floyd’s May 25 death in police custody — after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes — has sent, over the past 10 days, people spilling into the streets to protest police violence as part of a public uprising unlike any the country has seen in decades.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

See photos from the last 24 hours of protests nationwide.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Washington: Protesters gathered at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday evening.

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

Washington

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

Washington

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

Washington

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Washington – A woman prays in the rain on 16th Street besides a police car.

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

Washington

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

Washington

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

New York

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

New York

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

New York: Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray speak at a memorial.

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

New York

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

Holly Pickett/For The Washington Post

New York

Scott Heins/Getty Images

Scott Heins/Getty Images

New York

Scott Heins/Getty Images

Scott Heins/Getty Images

New York

Scott Heins/Getty Images

Scott Heins/Getty Images

New York

Scott Heins/Getty Images

Scott Heins/Getty Images

New York: A healthcare professional greets protesters.

John Minchillo/AP

John Minchillo/AP

New York: A security guard on Fifth Avenue.

ALBA VIGARAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/ALBA VIGARAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

ALBA VIGARAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/ALBA VIGARAY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Memphis

Patrick Lantrip/AP

Patrick Lantrip/AP

Memphis

Patrick Lantrip/AP

Patrick Lantrip/AP

Austin

Eric Gay/AP

Eric Gay/AP

Austin

Lola Gomez/AP

Lola Gomez/AP

New Orleans

JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS

JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS

New Orleans

Sophia Germer/The Advocate/AP

Sophia Germer/The Advocate/AP

St. Louis

LAWRENCE BRYANT/REUTERS

LAWRENCE BRYANT/REUTERS