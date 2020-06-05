Photos from a night of peaceful protests across the nation

Photography
Hours after a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis, tens of thousands of people marched mostly peacefully through American cities - from New York to Austin and Washington, D.C.
Floyd’s May 25 death in police custody — after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes — has sent, over the past 10 days, people spilling into the streets to protest police violence as part of a public uprising unlike any the country has seen in decades.
See photos from the last 24 hours of protests nationwide.
