Photos from protests around the nation, and the world, following the death of George Floyd

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 6, 2020

After eight days of protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, protests began again on Saturday. Thousands of protesters are expected in an all-out rebuke of aggressive police tactics, racism and the Trump administration’s militant approach to days of unrest that have gripped cities across the country.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Thousands gather in front of the White House.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Chicago.

Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Protestors march to the U.S. Capitol.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Healthcare workers and others march in Seattle.

David Ryder/Getty Images

David Ryder/Getty Images

Washington D.C.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

LAPD Chief Michel Moore and others march in Los Angeles.

Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters

Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters

Washington D.C.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Brooklyn.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Washington D.C.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

New York City.

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post