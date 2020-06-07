Photos from protests around the nation, and the world, following the death of George Floyd

Photography
Protestors continued taking to the street on Sunday to demand accountability in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Crowds gathered around the country and the world, from New York to D.C. and from London to Rome.
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Gareth Fuller/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Enric Fontcuberta/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Andrew Medichini/AP
Roberto Monaldo/AP
Yves Herman/Reuters
Olivier Matthys/AP
Olivier Matthys/AP