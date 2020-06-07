Photography

Photos from protests around the nation, and the world, following the death of George Floyd

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 7, 2020

Protestors continued taking to the street on Sunday to demand accountability in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Crowds gathered around the country and the world, from New York to D.C. and from London to Rome.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Washington D.C.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Washington, D.C.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

New York.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

London.

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

London.

Gareth Fuller/AP

Gareth Fuller/AP

Barcelona.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Barcelona.

Enric Fontcuberta/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Enric Fontcuberta/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

People gather in Rome's Piazza del Popolo square.

Andrew Medichini/AP

Andrew Medichini/AP

People gather in Rome’s People’s Square.

Roberto Monaldo/AP

Roberto Monaldo/AP

Brussels, Belgium.

Yves Herman/Reuters

Yves Herman/Reuters

Brussels.

Olivier Matthys/AP

Olivier Matthys/AP

Olivier Matthys/AP