Photos of George Floyd’s funeral

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 9, 2020

George Floyd, whose May 25 death sparked widespread, weeks-long protests against police violence and racial injustice, will be laid to rest Tuesday at Houston Memorial Gardens, next to his mother’s grave.

The service begun at Fountain of Praise Church and will feature multiple speakers, including civil rights leaders who will call for justice and social reform.

David J. Phillip/Pool/Reuters

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle/Pool/AP

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

David J. Phillip/Pool/AP

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle/Pool/AP

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool

On Monday, hundreds of people lined up outside the Fountain of Praise church to pay their respects. The church’s co-pastor, Mia K. Wright, called Floyd’s death in police custody “the spark of a movement in the nation and in the world.”

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

David J. Phillip/Pool/AP

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The viewing was attended by people from Houston and across the country, some with their young children.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

George Smith, 28, and Austayne Brown, 30, traveled from Philadelphia and Dover, Del.

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Steven Nelson and his 1-year-old son, Nehemiah.

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Philonise Floyd, left, the brother of George Floyd, and the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Adrees Latif/Reuters

Adrees Latif/Reuters

A tag listing the names of African Americans killed by police.

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Angela Verdine and Laquivelyn Evans.

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Daniel Osarobo and his daughter Danielle, 4.

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

In Houston’s 3rd Ward, people gathered outside Scott Food Mart at a makeshift memorial and for a candlelight vigil at Floyd’s Alma mater, Jack Yates High School.

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Joshua Lott for The Washington Post

Joshua Lott for The Washington Post

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post

Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post