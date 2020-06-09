Photos of George Floyd’s funeral

Photography
George Floyd, whose May 25 death sparked widespread, weeks-long protests against police violence and racial injustice, will be laid to rest Tuesday at Houston Memorial Gardens, next to his mother’s grave.
The service at Fountain of Praise Church featured multiple speakers, including civil rights leaders who called for justice and social reform.
After the service a horse-drawn carriage carried Floyd to Houston Memorial Gardens. The Houston Police Department provided an escort.
On Monday, hundreds of people lined up outside the Fountain of Praise church to pay their respects. The church’s co-pastor, Mia K. Wright, called Floyd’s death in police custody “the spark of a movement in the nation and in the world.”
The viewing was attended by people from Houston and across the country, some with their young children.
In Houston’s 3rd Ward, people gathered outside Scott Food Mart at a makeshift memorial and for a candlelight vigil at Floyd’s Alma mater, Jack Yates High School.
Floyd’s death continues to shake the nation and the world. See photos from 12 days of widespread protests against police violence and racial injustice.
