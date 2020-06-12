Photography

Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 12, 2020

George Floyd is laid to rest after more than a week of protests over his killing; a waterspout forms off the coast of Hong Kong’s international airport; people wait in line for hours to vote in the Georgia presidential primary. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Tamir Kalifa/For The Washington Post

June 9, 2020 | Pearland, Tex.

People watch as the funeral procession for George Floyd, whose casket was carried by a horse-drawn carriage, travels the final mile to Houston Memorial Gardens, where he was laid to rest.

June 8, 2020 | Houston

Jeanne Thomas consoles her friend Kaylah Johnson during a candlelight vigil for George Floyd at Jake Yates High School.

Joshua Lott for The Washington Post

June 6, 2020 | Minneapolis

Jamie LaBlanche, left, embraces Merry Rosario during a memorial by families and friends of victims of police violence at Powderhorn Park. Rosario's son, Brian Quinones, was killed when he was confronted by police in September 2019.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

June 6, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Artists and city staff painted “Black Lives Matter” on part of 16th Street near the White House.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post

June 10, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Political posters and signs hang on a fence around Lafayette Square across from the White House.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

June 6, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators gather for the “We Want Change” rally at the Lincoln Memorial to protest the killing of George Floyd.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

June 7, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Ayannah Buford, 34, of Washington, D.C., poses at the newly renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

June 8, 2020 | Seattle

Smoke and gas rise as law enforcement deploy chemical agents and blast balls during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd near the police department's East Precinct.

Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

June 10, 2020 | Richmond

An image of George Floyd along with the initials for Black Lives Matter are projected on the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

June 10, 2020 | Richmond

The statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis is loaded onto a tow truck after it was pulled down off its pedestal on Monument Avenue.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

June 10, 2020 | Belgrade, Serbia

Stewards and security personnel watch as Red Star supporters light flares during the Serbian Cup semifinal soccer match against FK Partizan at the Partizan Stadium as authorities allowed sports events to resume after being suspended during the coronavirus lockdown.

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

June 9, 2020 | Kathmandu, Nepal

Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators protesting against the government's policy on the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images

June 8, 2020 | Hong Kong

A waterspout, brought on by thunderstorms and heavy widespread rain, forms off the coast of the region's international airport where dozens of planes, idled because of the coronavirus pandemic, sit on the tarmac.

Alexander Muir/AFP/Getty Images

June 10, 2020 | Mexico City

A body lies in the Pantheon San Isidro crematorium amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

June 2020 | Atlanta

Voters contend with a downpour while waiting in line for hours to vote at Fulton County's Park Tavern precinct during the Georgia presidential primary, which was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

June 9, 2020 | Middletown, Md.

Children cool off in Catoctin Creek.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

