Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

Photography
George Floyd is laid to rest after more than a week of protests over his killing; a waterspout forms off the coast of Hong Kong’s international airport; people wait in line for hours to vote in the Georgia presidential primary. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Tamir Kalifa/For The Washington Post
Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post
Joshua Lott for The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post
Lindsey Wasson/Reuters
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images
Prakash Mathema/AFP/Getty Images
Alexander Muir/AFP/Getty Images
Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images
Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post