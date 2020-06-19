Photography

Photos: Juneteenth celebrations across the country

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 19, 2020

Celebrations of Juneteenth — which combines the word June with Nineteenth — is one of the oldest celebrations commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

It has its roots in the long-awaited moment of emancipation in Texas, where more than 250,000 enslaved black people received news on June 19, 1865 — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — that they were free.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

A statue depicts a man holding the state law that made Juneteenth a state holiday is shown Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Galveston, Texas. The inscription on the statue reads "On June 19, 1865, at the close of the Civil War, U.S. Army General Gordon Granger issued an order in Galveston stating that the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation was in effect.

David J. Phillip/AP

The Galveston community gathered in front of a statute of Maj. General Gordon Granger for the annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Celebration.

Montinique Monroe for The Washington Post

Courtnie Rawlins, 16, and Jonas Washington, 17, listen to speeches in Galveston.

Montinique Monroe for The Washington Post

After three weeks of almost daily demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, people gathered around the country on Friday.

Montinique Monroe for The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

New York City

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

New York City

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

New York City

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Atlanta

Alyssa Pointer/AP

Atlanta

Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Chicago

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Houston

Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

Seattle

Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

Tulsa

Lawrence Bryant/Reuters

Dallas

LM Otero/AP

Los Angeles

Jae C. Hong/AP

Washington D.C.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Washington, D.C.

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

