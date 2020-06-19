Photography

Here are 13 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 19, 2020

A couple enjoys the weather at Langwieder Lake in Germany; the U.S. Supreme Court issues major rulings for DACA recipients known as “dreamers” and on LGBTQ employment discrimination; a Black Lives Matter protester saves a suspected far-right demonstrator in London melee. Here’s a look at 13 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Sven Hoppe/AP

June 18, 2020 | Munich, Germany

A man and woman enjoy the beautiful weather at Langwieder Lake.

June 16, 2020 | Bremerhaven, Germany

Polar bear cub twins, Anna and Elsa, play with their mother, Valeska, as they explore their zoo enclosure.

Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

June 17, 2020 | Bere Regis, Britain

Merlin Coles, 3, watches a Royal Ascot horse race on TV from his home.

PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS

June 15, 2020 | Redondo Beach, Calif.

People exercise in social distancing workout pods at the reopened Inspire South Bay Fitness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

June 15, 2020 | Espanola Island, Ecuador

A park ranger carries Diego, a Hood Island giant tortoise, to the Las Tunas area. The tortoise, which is over 100 years old and considered a super male by saving his species from extinction in the Galapagos archipelago, was returned to his native island after breeding in captivity for several decades.

Parque Nacional Galapagos/AFP/Getty Images

June 16, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

A bird flies by as President Trump speaks in the White House Rose Garden before signing an executive order to make changes to policing.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

June 18, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

DACA recipient Louis Zuluaga leads celebrants outside the Supreme Court after the justices rejected the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which President Barack Obama authorized through executive action in 2012 to protect law-abiding immigrants brought by their parents.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

June 18, 2020 | Tulsa, Okla.

Randal Thom, 60, of Minnesota, waves an oversized flag of President Trump outside the BOK Center as supporters began camping out outside the arena days before the president's rally.

Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post

June 18, 2020 | Tulsa, Okla.

Iyammah Lunah, 28, and her son, Amaru Jno Baptiste, 2, pay a visit to the Black Wall Street mural ahead of the Juneteenth observance.

Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post

June 13, 2020 | London

Protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counterprotester to safety from a violent scrum near Waterloo Bridge during a Black Lives Matter protest.

DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS

June 15, 2020 | Atlanta

Protesters take part in the March on Georgia, organized by the NAACP, in response to the police killing of Rayshard Brooks outside of a Wendy's restaurant.

Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

June 15, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Joseph Fons, holding a pride flag, runs in front of the Supreme Court after it ruled that a landmark federal civil rights law from the 1960s protects gay and transgender workers.

TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

June 16, 2020 | Hong Kong

Passengers ride on a Ferris wheel as a rainbow appears at sunset after a rain shower.

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

