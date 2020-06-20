Photos: Tensions rise at Trump rally in Tulsa

Photography
President Trump fans and protesters gathered in Tulsa for his first campaign rally in months.
Protests and the pandemic collided with Trump’s visit to the city where the number of new coronavirus cases continues to grow, including six members of Trump’s advance team.
Upon entering the rally grounds, attendees were handed blue face coverings and directed through a maze of metal fencing, which led to a touchless temperature screening conducted by volunteers in purple smocks.
Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Outside of the 19,000-seat BOK Center, a private venue leased by the Trump campaign, police erected black fencing and other barriers.
Law enforcement could not prevent tensions from simmering through the day. Shortly before noon, the campaign directed officers to arrest a protester, and arguments erupted between protesters and the president’s supporters at street corners near the arena, where they traded cries of “Black lives matter!” and “All lives matter!"
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post
Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post
Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post
Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post
Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post
The president’s prediction of a massive overflow audience did not come to pass. The area outside the arena had emptied out by early evening, and plans for Trump to address the audience outside were quickly scrapped. The campaign blamed protesters; there were only scattered efforts to block entrances, which were quickly resolved by police.
Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Sarah Silbiger/For The Washington Post
Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. Eastern.
This visual story will be updated.
Sarah Silbiger/For The Washington Post