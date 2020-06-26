Surviving on, and maybe losing, a contested land

Photography
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel may take control of 30 percent of the West Bank next week — the parts where Israelis have settled since 1967, allegedly in violation of international law.
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
“Area C,” as this region was designated on maps drawn during the Oslo peace negotiations, is a fraught territory where Palestinians try to protect the land they’ve lived on for generations while living alongside the Israelis, who move there in increasing numbers each year seeking military protection and state recognition of settlements.
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
Israeli soldiers routinely conduct live-fire exercises in the region, displacing Palestinians from their land for hours at a time in all weather. Some Jews believe this land is biblically ordained. Both sides have much to lose, which is why a peace agreement has so far proved impossible. I spent periods over the past five years in Area C, documenting the currents in the valley, the lives of Palestinian sheepherders dwelling alongside Jewish settlers and their military cohort, in hopes of capturing the essence of life there and showing the faces of this territorial stalemate.
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images
Kobi Wolf/Contact Press Images