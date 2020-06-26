Surviving on, and maybe losing, a contested land

Israeli soldiers routinely conduct live-fire exercises in the region, displacing Palestinians from their land for hours at a time in all weather. Some Jews believe this land is biblically ordained. Both sides have much to lose, which is why a peace agreement has so far proved impossible. I spent periods over the past five years in Area C, documenting the currents in the valley, the lives of Palestinian sheepherders dwelling alongside Jewish settlers and their military cohort, in hopes of capturing the essence of life there and showing the faces of this territorial stalemate.