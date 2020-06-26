Photography

Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 26, 2020

Musicians play for 2,292 plants at a Spanish opera house; President Trump held his first campaign rally since March in Tulsa; jumping over fire during a traditional midsummer solstice night celebration in Lithuania. Here’s a look at 14 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Emilio Morenatti/AP

June 22, 2020 | Barcelona

The UceLi Quartet rehearses at the Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house, which reopened its doors after the coronavirus lockdown, in front of 2,292 plants, one for each seat in the theater.

June 20, 2020 | Tulsa

Sincere Terry, 18, and other counterprotesters attempt to enter the gate leading to President Trump's rally at the BOK Center.

Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post

June 20, 2020 | Tulsa

Trump supporters listen as Lara Trump speaks before the president arrives for his "Make America Great Again!" rally at the BOK Center.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

June 25, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

A man argues with a woman who wants to remove the Emancipation Memorial at Lincoln Park.

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

June 19, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Lyric Greene, 17, center, plays with colored powder as artists paint and people write in chalk along K Street.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

June 24, 2020 | Caracas, Venezuela

Children play with a smartphone during the St. John the Baptist feast in the San Agustin neighborhood.

Matias Delacroix/AP

June 25, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

A child points to David Morris, dressed as Captain America, as he stands along Black Lives Matter Plaza, which was reopened to pedestrians.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

June 23, 2020 | Richmond

A voter shows her ballot ticket, which identifies which primary ballot she will receive, to election officer Henry Brown at Precinct 208 in the Tabernacle Baptist Church.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

June 24, 2020 | Duesseldorf, Germany

Lawmakers attend a session of the North Rhine-Westphalia state parliament. To meet in full session, the seats in the plenary were converted into transparent boxes because of the novel coronavirus. The topic of the meeting was the covid-19 outbreak at meat processor Toennies and the following pandemic lockdown.

Martin Meissner/AP

June 23, 2020 | Ormont-Dessus, Switzerland

Tightrope artist Freddy Nock, wearing an opaque helmet, walks on the cables of a cable car during the Glacier 3000 Air Show to draw attention to the dramatic situation in the event industry because of the coronavirus.

Laurent Gillieron/AP

June 25, 2020 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

An athlete performs stunts with a water jet pack on the first day of the Dubai Watersport Festival.

Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images

June 24, 2020 | Nice, France

Children play under jets of water from a fountain as they cool off during a heatwave.

Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

June 23, 2020 | Rumsiskes, Lithuania

A young man jumps over fire while taking part in a traditional midsummer solstice night celebration, Rasos Festival, at the Open-Air Museum of Lithuania.

Petras Malukas/AFP/Getty Images

June 24, 2020 | Moscow

Fireworks explode behind Moscow State University during celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images

