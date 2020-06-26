Here are 14 of the week’s best photos

Photography
Musicians play for 2,292 plants at a Spanish opera house; President Trump held his first campaign rally since March in Tulsa; jumping over fire during a traditional midsummer solstice night celebration in Lithuania. Here’s a look at 14 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Matias Delacroix/AP
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Martin Meissner/AP
Laurent Gillieron/AP
Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images
Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images
Petras Malukas/AFP/Getty Images
Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images