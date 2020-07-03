Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 3, 2020

Performing double Dutch jump rope on Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C.; dining at a table spanning the iconic Charles Bridge in the Czech Republic; a couple draws firearms on protesters marching in a well-to-do St. Louis neighborhood. Here’s a look at 15 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post

June 27, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Taylor Blackwell, 9, double Dutch jump ropes while her mom, Danielle Blackwell, and sister Jaelynn, 12, turn the ropes during the Chocolate City Experience on Black Lives Matter Plaza. Taylor and Jaelynn are members of the Greenbelt S.I.T.Y. Stars jump rope team in Maryland.

Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post

June 30, 2020 | Poolesville, Md.

A deer jump through a farm field.

Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post

June 27, 2020 | Fatehpur, India

A flock of sheep, marked with different colors for identification, is brought to a market for sale.

Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP

June 30, 2020 | Prague

Musicians perform as diners sit at a table measuring 1,690 feet in length and spanning the entirety of the Czech Republic's iconic Charles Bridge. The massive dinner party came after an easing of the restrictions imposed in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jukly 1, 2020 | Richmond

A crowd closes in as a crane crew removes the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

June 28, 2020 | St. Louis

Patricia McCloskey, 61, and her husband, Mark McCloskey, 63, center, draw firearms outside their mansion in the well-to-do Central West End neighborhood as protesters march toward Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home to demand her resignation.

LAWRENCE BRYANT/REUTERS

July 1, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

President Trump's personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, speaks during a television interview with One America News White House correspondent Chanel Rion.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

July 2, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

President Trump swings a bat, made by Texas Timber Wood Bat Co., as he tours the Spirit of America Showcase of goods manufactured in the United States at the White House.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

June 29, 2020 | Annapolis, Md.

Incoming plebes stand just inside the doors of Mitscher Hall during Induction Day at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

June 29, 2020 | Kathmandu, Nepal

Army personnel from Rajdal Battalion, wearing personal protective equipment, pay tribute to a dead body before cremation at Pashupati Electric Crematorium. According to a media report, the 30-year-old man died because of covid-19.

Narendra Shrestha/EPS-EFE/Shutterstock

July 2, 2020 | Hpakant, Myanmar

Rescuers recover some of the bodies of those killed in a landslide at a jade mining site. Officials say over 160 people died.

Zaw Moe Htet/AFP/Getty Images

June 30, 2020 | Khartoum, Sudan

A demonstrator flashes the victory sign while smoke billows from burning tires during a protest calling for reforms and demanding justice for those killed in anti-government demonstrations that ousted President Omar al-Bashir last year.

Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images

July 1, 2020 | Unterhaching, Germany

A massive shelf cloud rolls in during the 3. Liga soccer match between SpVgg Unterhaching and FC Carl Zeiss Jena at Alpenbauer Sportpark.

Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images

June 27, 2020 | Ariha, Syria

In this long-exposure photo, a man smokes in front of buildings destroyed by prior bombardment in rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, as the Milky Way is seen in the night sky.

Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images

July 1, 2020 | Markham, Canada

Concertgoers watch as fireworks burst behind the stage of a drive-in Dean Brody concert to celebrate Canada Day. While most events marking the 153rd anniversary of Confederation across the country were canceled or moved online because of the coronavirus, the concert skirted social gathering rules by allowing attendees to socially distance in and on their cars.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

