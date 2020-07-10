Photography

Here are 16 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 10, 2020

Supporting a black-owned ice cream shop on Blackout Day in Florida; Independence Day is celebrated with flyovers and fireworks in D.C.; the Louvre museum reopens after a four-month coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Here’s a look at 16 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

July 7, 2020 | Miami Gardens, Fla.

Charistan Hood, 4, eats an ice cream near a picture of former president Barack Obama at the black-owned Ice Cream Heaven store on Blackout Day, when supporters commit to spending money only at black-owned businesses to showcase the economic power of the black community.

Julky 8, 2020 | Fort Valley, Va.

Aloysius Fitzpatrick, 13, swings off a rope into Passage Creek in George Washington National Forest.

July 5, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Doves are released above a casket during a symbolic funeral protesting police brutality and systemic racism on Black Lives Matter Plaza.

July 8, 2020 | Richmond

A worker uses a spray to clear out a hornets nest from the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue before its removal from Libby Hill Park.

July 4, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch a military aircraft flyover during the Independence Day “Salute to America” event on the South Lawn of the White House.

July 4, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

People watch fireworks above the Washington Monument and the Mall.

July 10, 2020 | Salgotarjan, Hungary

The comet Neowise is seen in the sky and will be visible for a few weeks.

July 3, 2020 | Tokyo

Actors dressed as zombies or ghouls perform during a drive-in haunted house show, performed by Kowagarasetai, or Scare Squad, for people inside a car to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

July 6, 2020 | Greenwich, Conn.

An Old English sheepdog pokes its head out from a hedge.

July 6, 2020 | Paris

Visitors view Leonardo da Vinci's “Mona Lisa” at the Louvre museum, which reopened after a four-month coronavirus lockdown.

July 9, 2020 | New York

The Rev. Al Sharpton, center left; Mayor Bill de Blasio, center; and his wife, Chirlane McCray, center right, paint a Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower.

July 9, 2020 | Scranton, Pa.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, center, surrounded by the Secret Service and news media, talks to a child as he campaigns in the neighborhood where he grew up.

July 7, 2020 | Arlington, Va.

Andrew Shult, accompanied by his son Cameron, 2, votes in the special county board election at the St. Agnes Parish Center.

July 7, 2020 | Probolinggo, Indonesia

A man holds a goat he caught after it was thrown during the popular Yadnya Kasada Festival at the Mount Bromo crater. On the 14th day of the festival, the Tenggerese people journey to the volcano to make offerings of rice, fruits, vegetables, flowers and livestock, and to throw them into the caldera.

July 8, 2020 | Duchang, China

Rescue workers evacuate students after they were stranded at a school by floodwaters.

July 9, 2020 | Belgrade, Serbia

Demonstrators peacefully sit on the street in front of the parliament during a protest against the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic after two nights of clashes with police.

