Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 17, 2020

Getting drenched by sea spray in Cape Town, South Africa; President Trump wearing a mask during a visit to a military medical center; playing soccer in Long Beach, N.Y., as local sports start to pick up during the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a look at 15 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS

July 13, 2020 | Cape Town, South Africa

People get drenched by sea spray thrown up by huge swells as a cold weather front moves in.

July 15, 2020 | Valparaíso, Chile

Congresswoman Pamela Jiles celebrates the vote to reject a constitutional rule on pensions proposed by opposition lawmakers during a congressional session.

July 15, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Marine One, with President Trump aboard, departs from the South Lawn of the White House.

July 15, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

Dragonflies cling to a leaf at Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens.

July 16, 2020 | Sydney

A surfer rides a wave at Deadman's Reef off Shelly Headland.

July 14, 2020 | Minsk, Belarus

Police officers detain protesters during a rally against the removal of opposition candidates from the presidential elections. Authorities barred two main rivals of authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko from running in this summer's election.

July 11, 2020 | Bethesda, Md.

President Trump walks down a hallway during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

July 14, 2020 | Tovuz, Azerbaijan

A woman shows the damage to her house, which was shelled by Armenian forces. Skirmishes on the volatile Armenia-Azerbaijan border escalated recently, marking the most serious outbreak of hostilities between the neighbors since 2016.

July 12, 2020 | San Diego

A fire is fought onboard the USS Bonhomme Richard moored at Naval Base San Diego. The amphibious assault ship was going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018.

July 15, 2020 | Shangrao, China

Residents riding a boat pass a house near Poyang Lake damaged by torrential rains. The vast Yangtze drainage area has been lashed by rains since last month, leaving 141 people dead or missing and forcing the evacuation of millions more across several provinces.

July 14, 2020 | Kampung Kemensah, Malaysia

Customers eat lunch at a restaurant with tables set up in a river on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

July 15, 2020 | Arlington, Va.

People practice social distancing as they tan along and cool off in a pool.

July 14, 2020 | Long Beach, N.Y.

People play a soccer game as local sports started to pick up in the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

July 13, 2020 | Belfast

Band members take part in a Twelfth parade, celebrating the 1690 defeat of Catholic King James II by the Protestant William of Orange, that was canceled in April because of the coronavirus lockdown. Now, groups of up to 30 people are allowed to meet outdoors while social distancing, and many parades planned to resume under those conditions.

July 13, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

A young boy closes his eyes as President Trump hosts a roundtable with stakeholders positively impacted by law enforcement, at the White House.

