Lewis, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee from 1963 to 1966 and one of the original Freedom Riders, preached nonviolence while enduring beatings and jailings.

At the age of 23, he spoke at the 1963 March on Washington: “We must say, ‘Wake up, America, wake up!’ For we cannot stop, and we will not be patient.” Lewis was the last living speaker from the march where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” address.