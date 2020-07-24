Photography

Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 24, 2020

A surge of water is released from the Three Gorges Dam in China; divers work to free a sperm whale caught in a net; Opening Day for baseball, delayed by the pandemic, takes place in D.C. Here’s a look at 15 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.

AFP/Getty Images

July 19, 2020 | Yichang, China

Water is released from the Three Gorges Dam, a gigantic hydropower project on the Yangtze river, to relieve flood pressure. Rising waters across central and eastern China have left over 140 people dead or missing, and floods have affected almost 24 million since the start of July, according to officials.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

July 20, 2020 | Kagoshima, Japan

An H-IIA rocket, with United Arab Emirates' Mars orbiter, Hope, lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center. The orbiter will be on a seven-month journey to Mars, kicking off the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.

Hiroki Yamauchi/Kyodo News/AP

Hiroki Yamauchi/Kyodo News/AP

July 23, 2020 | Koutsounari, Crete

People on an inflatable armchair are pulled along the water by a boat.

Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

July 19, 2020 | North of Aeolian Islands, Italy

In this still from video, Italian Coast Guard divers work to free a sperm whale caught in a fishing net.

Carmelo Isgro/Reuters

Carmelo Isgro/Reuters

July 19, 2020 | Richmond

Walter Smith uses a rope to swing into the James River.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

July 22, 2020 | Arlington, Va.

The Washington Monument is seen in the distance as dark clouds from a thunderstorm move over the D.C. area.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

July 23, 2020 | Taftanaz, Syria

This long-exposure photograph shows the Milky Way galaxy rising in the sky above Syrian fighters of the Turkish-backed National Front for Liberation group who are on watch along the front lines in the rebel-held northwestern Idlib province.

Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images

Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images

July 22, 2020 | Caxias do Sul, Brazil

Fans outside Centenario Stadium watch the Internacional and Gremio soccer game following the resumption of play after the coronavirus outbreak.

DIEGO VARA/REUTERS

DIEGO VARA/REUTERS

Julky 23, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

The New York Yankees take on the Washington Nationals on Opening Day for baseball, delayed by the pandemic, at Nationals Park.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

July 23, 2020 | Washington, D.C.

President Trump plays catch with former New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera during the filming of an ESPN Opening Day for Major League Baseball spot on the South Lawn of the White House.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

July 24, 2020 | Beijing

A volunteer with the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfects a theater as China, the world's second-largest movie market, reopens from the coronavirus shutdown with theaters limited to 30 percent of capacity.

Ng Han Guan/AP

Ng Han Guan/AP

July 19, 2020 | Jerusalem

A protester holds up his fists as Israeli police spray a crowd with water cannons during a rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Public anger mounts over the government's response to the pandemic, which has taken a devastating economic toll.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

July 21, 2020 | Portland, Ore.

The Mom's group chants slogans during a protest against racial inequality in front of the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse. The federal police response to the ongoing protests has been criticized by city and state elected officials.

Paula Bronstein for The Washington Post

Paula Bronstein for The Washington Post

July 21, 2020 | New Albion, N.Y.

An Amish family travels on a horse and buggy.

BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

July 21, 2020 | Prague

A therapist visits a patient with a specially trained horse for touch therapy in the garden at Karel Boromejsky Sisters of Charity Hospital. According to the medical staff, this type of therapy significantly improves the mental state of patients in follow-up and palliative care.

Martrin Divisek/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Martrin Divisek/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock