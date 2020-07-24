Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

Photography
A surge of water is released from the Three Gorges Dam in China; divers work to free a sperm whale caught in a net; Opening Day for baseball, delayed by the pandemic, takes place in D.C. Here’s a look at 15 of the best photos of the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Hiroki Yamauchi/Kyodo News/AP
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
Carmelo Isgro/Reuters
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post
Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images
DIEGO VARA/REUTERS
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
Ng Han Guan/AP
Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images
Paula Bronstein for The Washington Post
BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS
Martrin Divisek/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock